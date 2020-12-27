Top Kevin Costner Story Of 2020: Quitting ‘Yellowstone’

Dances With Wolves star Kevin Costner has produced and starred on Paramount Network’s Yellowstone for three seasons. The Academy Award winner has been a household name for decades now, so naturally, rumors continue to swirl about him. Gossip Cop’s top Costner rumor of 2020 claimed he was going to quit Yellowstone. Here's what we found.
In December, Star claimed that Costner was leaving the show because he “isn’t happy that production for season 4 has moved from Utah to Montana, hundreds of miles further from his Colorado home. His time on the show had transformed from “a pretty quick flight away” into “an all-day job” that he wanted no part of. This all came as Costner decided to spend more time with his family, so the travel time held extra significance.
It wouldn’t be inaccurate to say Yellowstone is Costner’s baby. The Field of Dreams stars has enough sway over the show, both as its star and one of its producers, to control where the show would be shot. Costner had even posted a photo of himself filming season 4 in October, so this narrative was very suspicious.
Gossip Cop spoke to a spokesperson for Costner who went on the record to say the story was false and that Costner is “very proud of Yellowstone.” The shooting of the show recently wrapped and was not overly impacted by COVID-19, so it’s expected that season four should start around June 2021. This information was easily accessible, so clearly this tabloid chose not to research its bogus claim.
Tabloids love creating drama surrounding the cancellation of TV shows. Sister-mag the National Enquirer claimed that Tori Spelling suffered a breakdown after BH90210 was canceled. It also claimed that Jimmy Kimmel was being kicked off Jimmy Kimmel Live and that American Idol had been outright canceled. None of these stories had any basis in reality.
This story about Costner leaving Yellowstone is just a slight twist on the popular narrative about actors leaving Hollywood behind. The Enquirer claimed Bruce Willis was leaving Hollywood in favor of Idaho and that Brad Pitt was leaving acting for beekeeping. That last one is especially creative, but that doesn’t make it true.
Costner series Yellowstone has been running since 2018 and quickly became the most popular show on the Paramount Network. With season four right around the corner, it’s safe to say Costner won’t be leaving any time soon and will star on the show for as long as pleases, regardless of where it films.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
