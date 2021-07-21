Kevin Bacon’s Daughter Sosie Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Sizzling Bikini, See Pic Here

When she’s not filming for HBO’s Mare of Easttown, Kevin Bacon’s daughter Sosie Bacon can be found wowing us at the beach. The 13 Reasons Why actress was seen in a trim, skin-tone bikini on her latest post on Instagram.

Like Father, Like Daughter

If there’s one thing for sure, Sosie certainly looks just like her famous parents, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick. Like most of her Instagram posts, the actress took an offbeat approach to the typical bikini post.

In the shot, Sosie squatted in the sand with her arms around her legs as she made a gentle grin at the camera behind stylish turtle frame sunglasses. The very natural and candid shot also gave us a look at some of her back tattoos.

It’s hard not to fall in love with the 29-year-old star after looking through her Instagram. It’s obvious that Sosie has a bit of a sardonic sense of humor which shines through authentically in her posts and captions.

“Goblinina that just came from swimming in the sea that just 6 days ago had 17 million tons of sewage spilled into it! I suppose we must try to find joy among the wreckage,” wrote the actress in this latest post, referring to herself as a goblin and making light of the recent sewage spillage into Los Angeles’ Dockweiler and El Segundo beaches.

Sarcastic yet environmentally conscious! We love to see it, folks.

A Walk Down Memory Lane

If you still need a reminder of how close the apple falls from the tree, you can check out this pleasant throwback photo Kevin Bacon posted of himself and Kyra on Instagram. In the photo, the beautiful, young couple are out taking their dogs for a stroll sometime circa the 90s. It’s very obvious to see where Sosie gets her good looks and sense of vintage style from!

