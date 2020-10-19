Kevin Bacon Shares Throwback Pic Of Him And Kyra Sedgwick

There’s nothing we love more than a good celebrity love story! Still going strong after more than 30 years, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick prove that high-profile Hollywood pairings don’t have to crash and burn. The lovebirds, who married back in 1988 and have two kids together, have done an excellent job of surviving the trials and tribulations that come with being a well-known couple. Bacon recently celebrated their long-lasting love (and the arrival of fall!) by posting an adorable throwback photo of the pair on Instagram. Could they be any cuter?
The flashback photo shows the young couple dressed for the crisp autumn weather with their adorable dogs in tow. The Footloose star wrote:
“Nothing like #Sunday strolls in fall…Leaves crunching, that smell in the air. What are you all up to today?”
Fans loved getting a little glimpse of the pair in their early days. We’re dying to know exactly what year this was—do you have any guesses?