Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Kesha celebrated International Women’s Day with a bold display of friendship, but her message was still pretty dang sweet. The singer posted a photo of her and a pal laughing with their pants down.

March 8 marked International Women’s Day, so Kesha took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion. Looking absolutely radiant in a black one-piece swimsuit with lowered jeans, she bumped butts with Calico Cooper, daughter of the legendary rocker Alice Cooper, while the two seemed be enjoying themselves on a boat.

Kesha Gives A New Meaning To Kissing Butt

“giving a butt kiss to all my [expletive] women out thereeeeee,” she wrote, adding a pair of lips emoji. “we rule. special thanks to @calicocooper for receiving said butt kiss”

Calico Cooper reposted the image as well, writing, “This is how we ‘high five’ from here on out. Perfect execution. I have no notes… #womansupportingwomen #buttssupportingbutts #internationalwomensday” While it certainly seems a little more intimate than your standard high-five, it looks a bit cooler than trying to bump elbows with someone.

Of course, Kesha didn’t just post the cheeky butt kiss for International Women’s Day. She also shared a video featuring clips of inspiring and powerful women, ranging from Malala Yousafzai and Stacey Abrams to some of Kesha’s contemporaries like Beyonce and Taylor Swift. “keep kicking ass,” she wrote in the caption.

In January, she released a song with Sam Feldt, but like most musicians and artists, living under lockdown has shut down the possibility of any live performances or tours for Kesha. However, she’s continued to record her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, and she actually just interviewed Shaggy 2 Dope and Violent J of Insane Clown Posse.

