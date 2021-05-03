Gossip Cop

Kesha, Alicia Silverstone and Other Celebs Who Got A Little Cheeky In Pantsless Pics

Celebrities

Kesha, Alicia Silverstone and Other Celebs Who Got A Little Cheeky In Pantsless Pics

G
Gossip Cop Staff
12:58 pm, May 3, 2021
Cover image of Kesha at a red carpet event.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

These celebrities weren’t afraid to get “cheeky” with their Instagram content, and the results are fantastic. Each photo also has a wild backstory, so no two pantless photos are the same!

Jump To

Lili Reinhart

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart caused quite a stir on Instagram after sharing a modeling shot with photographer Sasha Samsonova. Wearing a black bodysuit, stockings, and an intimidating pair of heels, Reinhart absolutely killed it. The model has been quite outspoken in the past about her mental health, and it turns out she’s just as outspoken about her fashion!

Kourtney Kardashian

Reality TV star and business mogul Kourtney Kardashian recently poked fun at her sisters in an intimate lingerie photo. Her sister, Kim, organized a sisterly photoshoot for her brand of lingerie, SKIMS, but Kourtney was unable to attend. Instead, she took her own modeling shot in her closet, captioning it with, “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot…” Clearly, Kourtney is showing off a playful sarcasm, and her drool-worthy closet.  

Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone posted a rather “cheeky” throwback photo recently, originally taken when her son was born. The image, taken for Bullet Magazine, evoked a ‘50s pin up girl aesthetic. Photographer Zoey Grossman made sure Silverstone’s personality shown through an otherwise demure black cocktail dress.

Kesha

Kesha recently celebrated International Women’s Day the best way possible: with her gal pal! The singer bumped butts with Calico Cooper, daughter of the legendary rocker Alice Cooper, while the two seemed be enjoying themselves on a boat. She captioned her photo, “giving a butt kiss to all my [expletive] women out thereeeeee,” adding a pair of lips emoji. “we rule. special thanks to @calicocooper for receiving said butt kiss”.

Kesha went on to share a video featuring clips of inspiring and powerful women, ranging from Malala Yousafzai and Stacey Abrams to some of Kesha’s contemporaries like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. I can’t think of a better group of women to celebrate during such an occasion!

