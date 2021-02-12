Kendall Jenner’s Not Caught Up In Kim/Kanye Divorce Drama, Here’s How We Can Tell

On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of clear heels courtesy of Kanye West. The see-through wedges are part of West’s line of Yeezy shoes and they leave even less to the imagination than Jenner’s teensy lingerie. Even though the event was all about Kardashian’s new line, it’s nice that West’s fashions were also included, despite the troubles the pair have had over the last year. It’s still not clear if Kim and West will eventually go their separate ways, but at least the two can work together on matters of fashion.