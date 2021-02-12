News

Kendall Jenner’s Not Caught Up In Kim/Kanye Divorce Drama, Here’s How We Can Tell

Kendall Jenner wears a red bra with red boy shorts as she walks down the catwalk
(FashionStock.com/Shutterstock.com)

Kendall Jenner might have just given followers a clue as to where she falls in all the Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorce drama. The spouses have been very open over the last few weeks that they’re considering divorce, though neither side has settled on whether they’ll actually move in that direction or not. In the meantime, Kardashian’s younger sister Jenner recently uploaded a series of photos that show that she might not be choosing sides between the two of them.

Check Out Kendall Jenner's Red Hot Photoshoot

Supermodel Kendall Jenner just uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at her photoshoot for older sister Kim Kardashian’s line of lingerie, Skims. Jenner wore the tiniest g-string underwear we’ve ever seen along with a matching, bright red bra. The skimpy ensemble was one of Kardashian’s newest launches, which comes just in time for Valentine’s Day. Jenner also had a subtle nod to her embattled brother-in-law’s line of clothing.

On her feet, Jenner wore a pair of clear heels courtesy of Kanye West. The see-through wedges are part of West’s line of Yeezy shoes and they leave even less to the imagination than Jenner’s teensy lingerie. Even though the event was all about Kardashian’s new line, it’s nice that West’s fashions were also included, despite the troubles the pair have had over the last year. It’s still not clear if Kim and West will eventually go their separate ways, but at least the two can work together on matters of fashion.

