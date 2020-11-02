Kendall Jenner Under Scrutiny For "No Social Media" Rule At Maskless Halloween Birthday Bash

Was Kendall Being Careless About COVID-19?

While it’s clear that Kendall Jenner and her guests had an amazing time at the party, fans have been flocking to social media to scold the supermodel for her soiree’s lack of safety precautions. Pics from the party clearly show caution being thrown to the wind regarding COVID-19, with guests ignoring social distancing rules and not wearing masks.

To add to the recklessness, guests were asked to not post photos from the party to social media, which made people suspect that Jenner was trying to avoid the criticism her sister Kim Kardashian endured after her island birthday bash a couple of weeks prior.