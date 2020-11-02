Kendall Jenner Under Scrutiny For "No Social Media" Rule At Maskless Halloween Birthday Bash

Kendall Jenner is catching some serious heat from the public as pictures of her 25th b-day party surface on social media—and no one is wearing masks!
While Jenner’s actual birthday is on November 3rd, she celebrated turning 25 in style by throwing a blowout bash on Halloween night. Dressed as Pamela Anderson’s sexy title character from the movie Barb Wire, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted an unforgettable fete that was filled with all her famous friends.
In attendance were Jaden Smith, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, and all of Jenner’s celebrity sisters, to name drop just a few. The Weeknd was also there, wowing party-goers with an amazing Sherman Klump costume from the 1996 version of The Nutty Professor.
While it’s clear that Kendall Jenner and her guests had an amazing time at the party, fans have been flocking to social media to scold the supermodel for her soiree’s lack of safety precautions. Pics from the party clearly show caution being thrown to the wind regarding COVID-19, with guests ignoring social distancing rules and not wearing masks.
To add to the recklessness, guests were asked to not post photos from the party to social media, which made people suspect that Jenner was trying to avoid the criticism her sister Kim Kardashian endured after her island birthday bash a couple of weeks prior.
One angry commenter wrote: “Kendall jenner clearly doesn’t know we’re in a global pandemic,” while another accused the birthday girl of covering up the party’s no-mask status: “No but kendall jenner really threw a big ass party with all those celebrities without masks in the middle of a pandemic with a “no social media” rule so people wouldn’t find out about it....”
Many more fans chimed in with their outrage over the oversight.
Turns out, guests were required to take a rapid COVID-19 test before being allowed into the party, according to Entertainment Tonight. We’re certainly relieved to hear that!
What do you think, should Jenner have mandated mask-wearing at her Halloween-themed birthday party?