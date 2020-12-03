Did Kendall Jenner Have Plastic Surgery? How Her Face Has Transformed Over The Years

"What if I came out and said, 'Oh, yeah, I got my lips done'?" Kylie asked Complex in 2016. "What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they're going to think I’m crazy. I didn't want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront."