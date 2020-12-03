Did Kendall Jenner Have Plastic Surgery? How Her Face Has Transformed Over The Years

Kendall Jenner is easily one of the hottest supermodels on the planet, but did she have plastic surgery take to achieve her level of fame? For years, critics have asked if she's genetically blessed or required the help of a surgeon to get where she is. Jenner has repeatedly denied getting work done on her face, but stubborn rumors persist.
It's a fair question. Jenner was a wee tween when Keeping Up With The Kardashians began filming. And whether her evolution is the result of puberty or going under the knife, the world has undoubtedly watched her face change before its very eyes.
Take a look at Kendall Jenner's transformation over the years and decide for yourself whether her stunning looks are a born blessing or bought.
Supermodel Kendall Jenner, 25, is the second youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The first of two daughters to Caitlin and Kris Jenner (her biological sister is beauty guru Kylie Jenner), she was all of 11 when Keeping Up with the Kardashians began filming.
KUWTK premiered in 2007; by 2009, Jenner was signed to Wilhemina Models. Her earliest gig was a Forever 21 campaign, but within a few years, she took the runway by storm, walking in fashion shows high-end designers including Balmain, Fendi, and Dolce & Gabbana. Jenner has also participated in campaigns for Givenchy, Estee Lauder, and La Perla, and has been the star of editorials in countless fashion magazines.
By 2018, Forbes named her the world's highest-paid model.
Given the fact that Jenner's face is practically everywhere you turn, it's hard to ignore the fact that her looks have changed since we first saw her over a decade ago. Some curious fans have raised an eyebrow over her current looks. Did she have plastic surgery? Does she use filters? Or is it simply a case of growing into adulthood?
Blame it on her little sister. In 2014, Kylie Jenner was constantly asked if she had received lip injections. She denied it multiple times, claiming that her new look was the result of overdrawing her lips with lip liner. Finally, Kylie admitted in a 2015 episode of KUWTK that she had lip injections at 16.
"What if I came out and said, 'Oh, yeah, I got my lips done'?" Kylie asked Complex in 2016. "What are all those moms going to think about me? These kids, my fans, they're going to think I’m crazy. I didn't want to be a bad influence. I didn’t want people to think you had to get your lips done to feel good about yourself. But they thought it was crazier that I was lying about it because it was so obvious. I wish I had just been honest and upfront."
Between Kylie's confession, Kris Jenner's honesty about getting a facelift, and tons of speculation about Jenner's half-sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian have had work done, people can't help but wonder if Kendall has gone under the knife as well.
The fact that she deleted her Instagram account in 2016 only fueled speculation that she was laying low for full facial reconstruction. And after Kylie did her sister's makeup for a Facebook livestream, the rumors hit their peak.
"All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, 'OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!'" Kendall wrote in a post on her website. "I was like, this is CRAZY. I didn't even address it at the time. Because if I address it, people are going to be like 'Oh, so she's defending herself—she must be guilty.'"
"It's all so exhausting," she continued. "As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn't even make sense. It's crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose."
But it wasn't enough to quell the chatter. Check out her changing looks over the last few years and see if you agree with the skeptics.
Kendall looks like a fresh-faced 17-year-old in 2012 at The Hunger Games premiere. With minimal makeup, we can see the true shape of her nose and lips.
We don't see significant changes in 2015 as Kendall works the runway. However, the eye makeup does make her look more mature, and it's a far cry from the baby face we were introduced to in KUWTK.
In 2016, Kendall's face looks slimmer—and so does her nose. But, we suspect these slight changes are from contouring. After all, her big sister Kim is the queen of contour.
In 2018, Kendall appears to have plumped up lips compared to just a few years ago, which begs the question: is it filler or Photoshop? Perhaps it's neither! It's totally possible she took a cue from little sister Kylie and overdrew her lip liner for this occasion.
By the next year, in 2019, her lips look smaller again. Fillers are known to last for as little as nine months—perhaps this could explain the difference.
In October 2020, Kendall showed off a selfie with a slim, angular face, full lips (again), and a razor-thin nose bridge that doesn't come close to her childhood features.
Jenner may have made changes to her appearance over the years, but there's no way to prove that she's actually had facial reconstruction. Sometimes contouring and makeup are all you need for a new appearance, and Jenner continues to deny that she's done anything drastic. We'll take her at her word, but we'll also leave the possibility of a future confession on the table.