Kendall Jenner Has Not Cut Ties With The Kardashians

Anyone who is a fan of the Kardashians knows how extremely close the famous family is. So when a report from a tabloid came out around this time last year that said Kendall Jenner was cutting ties with her siblings, it was hard to take seriously. After investigating the story, Gossip Cop found it to be completely untrue. Now, looking back on this bogus narrative, it’s evident that the magazine was just trying to cause more chaos in the Kardashian-Jenner household.
Last summer, Life & Style claimed that Kendall Jenner was severing ties with her sisters. The story started by referencing a picture Khloe Kardashian shared on her Instagram at the time. The picture featured all of the sisters with the caption, "Nothing like a photo with ALL my sisters! You guys have no idea how hard it is to wrangle everyone for one photo.” From the caption, it seemed that Kardashian was simply appreciative to have all of her sisters in one photo together, but the tabloid contended there was a deeper meaning behind the description.
The magazine flipped the entire scenario by contending that Jenner wanted nothing to do with her Kardashian sisters. A supposed “insider” told the outlet, "Kendall says she's taking a break from everyone except Kylie. She wants to focus on her career and her life.” The so-called source added that Jenner “doesn't want to get pulled into the Kardashian family's constant drama, so she's cut them off. And they're angry about it." This same unnamed insider further purported that the model was “acting like she’s better than the rest of them” and concluded that Jenner’s family “doesn't just forgive and forget... When they're angry, they hold a grudge.”
Again, when Gossip Cop first looked into this bizarre tale, it left us with more questions than answers. How did this anonymous source know that Jenner was going to “cut off” her sisters? Also, why would Khloe Kardashian post a photo of herself with all her sisters, including Jenner, if they were all caught up in the supposed “family drama?” Regardless of what some fictitious tipster told the publication, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Jenner, who told us on the record the story was absolute nonsense. Even a year later, it’s obvious the story was made up. Kim Kardashian just posted a picture of herself with her sisters, including Jenner, showing much the siblings like to spend time together.
If anyone follows the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it shows how tight-knit the entire family is, even if they do occasionally squabble on air. The story was just complete rubbish. This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloid tried to insinuate that Jenner was beefing with her sisters. Last March, the magazine falsely claimed that Kendall Jenner slept with Kylie Jenner’s then-boyfriend Travis Scott. The outlet maintained that Kendall had a liaison with her sister’s former partner before he became “famous” and when Kylie found out, she went “ballistic.” This wasn’t true. We spoke to a spokesperson for Kendall, who assured us this story was fabricated.
In the fall of 2019, the National Enquirer stated Jenner was done with Kim Kardashian. The paper asserted that the model wanted to disassociate herself from Kim after she “embarrassed” her during the Emmys that year. Once again, Gossip Cop set the record straight on the matter. Jenner never said she was “done” with her elder sister. The outlet’s premise was completely phony as always.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.