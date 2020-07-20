Kendall Jenner Has Not Cut Ties With The Kardashians

Again, when Gossip Cop first looked into this bizarre tale, it left us with more questions than answers. How did this anonymous source know that Jenner was going to “cut off” her sisters? Also, why would Khloe Kardashian post a photo of herself with all her sisters, including Jenner, if they were all caught up in the supposed “family drama?” Regardless of what some fictitious tipster told the publication, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Jenner, who told us on the record the story was absolute nonsense. Even a year later, it’s obvious the story was made up. Kim Kardashian just posted a picture of herself with her sisters, including Jenner, showing much the siblings like to spend time together.