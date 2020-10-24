Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner Have Stopped Speaking?

The world was introduced to Kendall and Kylie Jenner at the same time on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The two are linked the closest of perhaps the entire Kardashian clan, which makes this tabloid report about them not being on speaking terms a little shocking. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, the Jenners “got physical during a car ride” which was depicted on KUWTK. The two got into a fight over which outfit to wear and later got in a scuffle on the ride home.
The fight “wasn’t just for the cameras,” as a source tells the adlib that the two “have been growing apart for years.” Their friendship is just a smokescreen, as “Kendall thinks Kylie is a spoiled brat.” Kendall is now “just counting the days until KUWTK finishes up its run.” The article ends by lamenting the situation, as they “used to be so close.’’
The tabloid gets this story partially correct but exaggerates the outcome. While the fight was obviously dramatized for the camera (notice the Kardashians can listen to the Jenners on the phone during a fight?), the fight did happen and there were real hurt feelings. Gossip Cop has no doubt that the two will patch things up in the final season of KUWTK, because they remain close business partners.
It’s also worth noting that this fight happened months ago, in March, so at this point, the Jenners are effectively done with the show. Both have tweeted about the fight and continue to promote their brand together. Tabloids frequently try to rip the sisters apart, but it’s safe to say the sisters have spoken since the incident and will continue to work together as business partners and sisters.
The family is frequently targeted by Star. This tabloid once claimed Kylie had a secret sex tape leak, which played off of Kim Kardashian’s actual famous leak. There was no tape, and the story was made-up.
It also claimed Kim Kardashian was posting lewd selfies to Instagram as a way of re-establishing her sex symbol status right before a divorce. Posting revealing selfies is quintessential to Kim’s entire brand and is hardly evidence that she’s about to get divorced. The tabloid also said Kim was refusing to visit West in Wyoming just days before she went to Wyoming to visit West. We busted the story, of course. and it was frankly pretty embarrassing for the tabloid, just like this latest story about the Jenner sisters.
The sources this tabloid claims to have should not be trusted. While the Jenners' did get in a fight, it hardly looks like the end of the world, as the tabloid would have you believe. If the family members broke-up for good after every fight on the show, then 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians wouldn't have survived more than one season.