Kendall And Kyle Jenner 'Sisters At War'?

Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner at war with each other? The famous siblings recently got in a brawl on television. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
Keeping Up with the Kardashians is known for giving fans an open yet controversial view into America’s “famous for being famous” family. The youngest siblings, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are usually seen as the “unproblematic” pair, but in an episode of KUTWK, that premiered earlier this month, the two had an ugly spat. According to WHO, the televised altercation only added to an already growing rift between the sisters.
The “catfight” between the Jenner sisters occurred during a family trip to Palm Springs. The episode showed Kendall and Kylie fighting over a dress the make-up mogul stole from the model. The argument spilled over during a car ride where the two got physical in the car. After the dispute, Kendall declared she would “never speak to Kylie again.”
The tabloid's article suggests the row between the sisters was bound to happen. “Kendall and Kylie have been growing apart for years. They make out like things are okay and goof around on Twitter, but the reality is they get on each other’s nerves,” a source claims. Another source asserts, “There are fundamental issues between Kendall and Kylie that are much bigger than arguing about silly things like clothes.” The insider adds it’s “sad” because the Jenner sister “used to be so close” but now “can’t stand the sight of each other.”
The magazine also notes how Kylie was visibly absent during her sister’s, Kim Kardashian, 40th birthday celebration. “I’ll doubt they’ll ever get back to how they were. They’ve let too much come between them now,” concludes the tipster.
Gossip Cop, however, has already corrected this account, but let’s start from the beginning. Yes, Kylie and Kendall Jenner got into a nasty tussle, but, the episode was taped months ago. Therefore, some time has passed since the squabble occurred. Yet, since the “catfight” aired, there have various inaccurate reports about Kendall, and Kylie’s relationship is permanently damaged. Gossip Cop discovered this couldn’t be further from the truth. We busted a similar account from Star, that asserted Kendall and Kylie Jenner weren’t speaking to each other. Kylie recently shared on Twitter she regrets fighting with Kendall.
We’ve also exposed several rumors about Kylie and Kendall feuding in a recent piece. As for the tabloids, Gossip Cop proved how untrustworthy and unreliable the reports from these outlets are. For instance, we debunked a story from the National Enquirer that alleged the entire Kardashian family couldn’t stand each other. The same paper also purported Kanye West was threatening to leak secret Kardashian tapes. None of these bogus reports were true, which shows the tabloids have no insight into the family.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.