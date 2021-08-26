Kelsea Ballerini Suffers Car Malfunction In Ripped Shorts

Kelsea Ballerini did her best to look on the bright side of life as her car ran into some serious trouble recently. The 27-year-old country singer was all legs in an Instagram share showing that even celebrities run out of gas. Her 2.5 million followers got an upbeat and glass-half-full take, plus the “homecoming queen?” hit-maker’s famous legs – all in one post.

Kelsea Ballerini Runs Out Of Gas

Scroll for the photo. Kelsea Ballerini, known for keeping it real and now fronting Aerie’s #AerieReal campaign, had been snapped smiling despite an unlucky situation. The Tennessee native looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-denim look, wearing tiny and ripped shorts, plus a matching shirt. Heeled and pointed-toe booties in orange sent out cowgirl vibes, with Ballerini snapped by her white Jeep and holding a portable gas container.

The thumbs-up was reflected in a caption from the blonde, one reading: “Been playing the “how far can I get on an empty tank” game since I got my first set of keys. today, I lost.” She added a smiling emoji with a bead of sweat to reflect her sheepish emotions.

The leggy snap, now sitting at over 189,000 likes, quickly brought in the fans – and the celebrities. Leaving a “like” was 29-year-old former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. “You win some, you lose some,” one of the top comments read. “But the fit is cute af, though,” another fan said.

The post had come following a boating one – no bikini, but fans did see Ballerini in cute shorts and a crop top as she joked: “Whatever floats your paddleboard.” The chin-up mentality has been prevalent throughout 2020 and 2021 on Ballerini’s Instagram, with last year bringing her sunbathing on her Jeep as she encouraged fans to get a little Vitamin D during the pandemic. More after the photo.

Lands Aerie Campaign With Untouched Undies Snap

Ballerini is fresh from being unveiled as the latest promotional face for clothing brand Aerie. Addressing fans while posing in striped and sporty underwear, Ballerini wrote:

“Honestly, if ya would’ve told me a few years ago I’d be in a campaign in my undies with zero retouching…I woulda [girl running emoji, puff of smoke emoji]…but I’m proud of the personal growth I’ve had recalibrating my relationship with my body and what feels healthy, strong, and sustainable for myself and lifestyle.”

Ballerini added that she was “very proud and thrilled to partner with @aerie for the launch of our #AerieREAL Voices campaign. it’s all about celebrating what makes us confident and doing it with no filters and with all the self love.” Clearly Ballerini is comfortable in her own skin, now she just has to get a bit more comfortable at the gas pump.