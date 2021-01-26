Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Posting Topless Photo Of Teen Daughter Claudia To Twitter

The problems between Kellyanne Conway and her daughter Claudia appear to be getting worse. Kellyanne, who previously served as a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, has now been accused by her daughter of posting a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter to Twitter. The image has since been removed, but its posting has led to many questions about how such a disturbing image could have been distributed in the first place.
Kellyanne Conway has landed herself in hot water after a topless photo of her 16-year-old daughter was posted to her Twitter account. The photo was uploaded via Twitter’s new Fleet feature, which deletes posts after a 24-hour period. The photo was quickly taken down, but not before Twitter users saw and took screenshots of the illicit image. A rep for Twitter told Variety that the incident was being investigated by the company, and Kellyanne Conway has yet to comment.
Claudia Conway, on the other hand, has made comments about the breach of privacy, confirming that the photo in question was indeed one of her. In now-deleted videos posted to Tik Tok, which were copied and posted to Twitter by others, Claudia seemed distraught and on the verge of tears. “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she said into the camera. “I’m literally at a loss for words. If you see it, report it.”
She stressed that she’d never sent that photo to anyone, adding, “nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever. So, Kellyanne, you’re going to [expletive] jail.” It’s clear that Claudia is still reeling from this incredibly upsetting situation, and it’s very obvious that she is blaming her mother for the embarrassing post, whether her mother did it purposefully or not, which is still very much in question.
Just last week, Claudia posted a series of disturbing videos to her Tik Tok account that purportedly showed her mother verbally abusing her. This situation is definitely not helping to heal the rift between mother and daughter and, considering the fact that Claudia is underage, it seems likely that authorities will have to get involved.
Claudia posted another video this morning, this time telling viewers that both she and her mother would be taking a break from social media. The 16-year-old added that the responses she had received over the incident had become threatening and violent. Despite her earlier statements, she insisted that she and her mother would "never try to intentionally hurt each other," and that they loved each other. Her father, George Conway, posted the video statement to his own Twitter account.
