Kelly Rizzo: How A DM From Bob Saget Led To Their Marriage

It’s wild to think of Bob Saget as someone who slides into a girl’s DMs. As someone best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House, he seems more like the type to lecture kids about limiting screen time. But in 2015, the divorced comedian messaged a young food blogger named Kelly Rizzo and asked if she’d be interested in grabbing a bite to eat.

How could she refuse? The two shared burgers and lobster, and the rest was history. Rizzo is no longer just an influencer. She’s Bob Saget’s wife, too. Gossip Cop has the details on the couple’s history—it’s a great tale of finding love over social media!

Bob Saget’s Wife, Kelly Rizzo, Is Much Younger Than Him

We’d be remiss not to mention that Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo are a May/December romance. Rizzo, born on May 19, 1979, is 23 years younger than her partner. She was 36, and he was just approaching 60 when they first met.

To put it another way, she is three years younger than Candance Cameron Bure, who played Saget’s daughter D.J. Tanner on Full House.

But neither the age gap nor Saget’s reputation as a clean-cut dad has influenced the way Rizzo feels about her husband.

“I don’t really see him as Danny Tanner,” Rizzo told Michigan Avenue magazine in 2017. “To me he’s just Bobby, my love.”

She also made a lighthearted reference to Saget’s age in a 2018 Instagram post. “The story goes..when he proposed he got on one knee & said ‘I Want to spend whatever years I have left with you,’ 🤣😡 I made him rephrase it of course…But seriously-I can’t wait to spend COUNTLESS years of ❤️ and 🤣 with you,” she wrote in the caption.

Bob Saget Slid Into Kelly Rizzo’s DMs Out Of The Blue

Saget met Rizzo the 21st century way: by hitting her up on Instagram.

“I think Bob was looking for a good Midwestern gal, a Chicago gal, like myself,” Rizzo shared with her TikTok viewers. “So he saw my Instagram and he’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not all selfies and bikinis, like she actually does stuff. She has this food show and travel show. She seems interesting.'”

But the comedian didn’t shoot his shot until he had references.

“So he did some due diligence,” Rizzo explained. “He called a friend of his who is also in media in Chicago, a radio host, and was like, ‘Hey, do you know this Kelly Rizzo girl. Is she a [expletive]?’ And he’s like, ‘No, she’s really nice, actually, and, yeah, I know her.'”

Rizzo did receive a head-up that a message was incoming, but she was still a bit taken aback.

“His [friend’s] fianceé reached out to me and said, ‘Bob Saget’s going to DM you,’ and I was like, ‘Uhh, I don’t know about that,'” she confessed.

But Saget, who knew that Rizzo was a food and travel blogger, finessed her with a tempting offer. “He said, ‘Hey, want to come to a show of mine and then go out for some burgers and lobsters?’ And then I was like, ‘Okay, we could be friends,'” she elaborated.

“And then I was like, ‘Oh no. I kind of like him.'”

Listen to the entire tale in the TikTok vid below.

Kelly Rizzo Has Quite A Presence In The Media

As Rizzo said herself, she’s more than just a girl who poses in bikinis on the ‘gram. As the founder of Eat Travel Rock, she’s a self-described “rocker-chic foodie who is your all-access pass to the best in food, travel, and music.” Rizzo keeps 119,000 Instagram followers up-to-date with her latest finds, even if it means kicking Saget out of the kitchen to film content.

In addition to Eat Travel Rock, Rizzo has also served as a contributor for NBC and VH1. Before becoming a digital influencer and media personality, the Chicago native worked in real estate. Just a decade ago, she was selling condos for Rizzo Realty Group—her family’s Chitown brokerage.

Bob And Kelly Got Married In October 2018

In 2018, after a three-year courtship, Saget asked Rizzo for her hand in marriage. The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host said that the move was unexpected—even for him.

“I didn’t think I’d have a relationship again,” Saget told Closer Weekly in 2018. “I was kind of in that ‘just work, make people happy and take care of your kids until they’re 90’ mindset.”

Saget also confessed to Jimmy Fallon in 2018 that he didn’t think the proposal was ideal.

“We were up in Big Sur, and I had the ring in the safe, and we were watching Stranger Things on the iPad. And I paused it… What’s more romantic than Stranger Things?”

The actor continued the story, which aligns with Rizzo’s version of events. He shares, “So I got on one knee and I didn’t phrase it right. I said, ‘I would like to be with you for whatever days I have left.’ … And she said, ‘Would you please rephrase that?’ And I said, ‘Yes, I want to spend our lives together and I love you.'”

Watch him recount the big moment in this clip from the interview below.

Saget was previously married to former lawyer and writer Sherry Kramer from 1982 to 1997. The couple has three adult daughters—Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara—who’ve reportedly welcomed Rizzo into the family with open arms.

“My daughters love [Kelly]!” Saget told Closer Weekly. “She’s a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”

Their Wedding Was A Star-Studded Event

Leading up to the big day, Saget played a big part in the planning. “I focus on wedding planning about 60 seconds each day,” Rizzo told the Chicago Tribune prior to the wedding. “It’s just not really my thing, and Bob has been much more on top of it than I have been, which is kind of refreshing and apparently not the norm.”

The planning paid off. Saget and Rizzo’s wedding was a star-studded affair. The event took place on a Sunday at Shutters on the Beach, a Santa Monica hotel. Guests naturally included the cast of Full House. Saget thanked John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber for their presence in this Instagram photo (sorry—the Olsen twins were nowhere to be seen).

Singer John Mayer was also in attendance as a guest and performer. He even delayed his own Instagram Live show to make it to the event.

Saget summed up the big day quite nicely on Instagram. “Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy,” he wrote.