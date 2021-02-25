Kelly Ripa’s Youngest Son Is All Grown Up And Looks Just Like His Dad

Kelly Ripa shared a sweet tribute to her youngest child for his 18th birthday. Her son Joaquin is now an adult, which has us wondering where in the world the time has gone. The most noticeable part of Ripa’s birthday post is the fact that the young man looks more like his dad, Mark Consuelos, than ever.

Joaquin was born on February 24, 2003, so the math checks out, but we’re still having a hard time believing that 18 years have just flown by already. His famous parents are obviously quite proud of him, and Kelly Ripa’s three-minute video is full of happy memories from his journey to adulthood. It’s shocking to see how much has changed since this photo from 2015.

(Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com)

Throughout the video, it’s incredible to see the nearly identical smile Joaquin and Mark Consuelos share. “Happy birthday to the light of our lives! You fill everyday with joy, and make everything better! We love you to the moon and beyond,” Kelly Ripa wrote in the caption.

Of course, his father posted his own collection of photos of his youngest throughout the years. The Ripa-Consuelos household looks to be absolutely filled with love and consistently flawless smiles.

Joaquin is the youngest at 18, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have two other children: Lola, 19, and Michael Joseph, 23. Ripa and her husband have been married for over two decades and have raised three outstanding kids that are starting to set out on their own careers. Though they’ll soon be empty-nesters, we’re sure they’re just as proud as ever with their family.

