Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a marriage most of us can be jealous of. Hearing from Ripa on Live With Kelly And Ryan what he did on Valentine’s Day for her might just put us over the edge.

On the show, Ripa’s co-host, Ryan Seacrest, asked her about any Valentine’s Day memories she has and after saying that the holiday was mostly about their kids these days, there was a gesture from her husband years ago that she remembers best. “We were in Paris,” Ripa begins, immediately intriguing Seacrest. “Tell me,” Seacrest says. Ripa continues, “We were shopping, and I saw this beautiful necklace.” Okay, she has our attention now too.

“It was sort of a vintage-y piece of jewelry,” Ripa describes, “I just loved it.” The couple continued shopping and Ripa didn’t think about it again, saying, “I said, ‘Oh, that’s an amazing necklace.’ Didn’t really think too much about it, you know how you would just say something and move along? It wasn’t like a debate or chatter or anything.” But Consuelos didn’t just “move along.”

“I was with him the entire time,” Ripa explains, before dropping the punchline. “I get back to the hotel room and the necklace is on my pillow.” An astounded Seacrest responds, “He’s a magician. Paying attention and running special secret ops.” For Ripa, it wasn’t about the necklace. “I’m not materialistic at all,” she says, before adding, “it was the thought process behind it that made it so nice.”

