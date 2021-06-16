Gossip Cop

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' daughter Lola Consuelos is celebrating her 20th birthday today.

Kelly Ripa's Gorgeous Daughter Turns 20, See Latest Pic Of Her Here

June 16, 2021
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter Lola Consuelos is celebrating her 20th birthday today. The Live! With Kelly And Ryan star shared a beautiful picture of her only daughter lounging on the beach that showed off Lola’s unbelievably long legs. Ripa made sure to make one thing clear in the caption of the photo.

Lola Consuelos’ Legs Are To Die For In Birthday Snap

Lola Consuelos, like a bevy of other celebrity offspring born in June, is celebrating her birthday. She shares her birthday with such illustrious famous kids as Kim Kardashian’s oldest North West, Jessica Alba’s daughter Honor Warren, and Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s daughter Stella. Lola’s own famous mother, Kelly Ripa, left her only girl a heartfelt message on Instagram, which also included a truly stunning photo of the birthday girl. 

The black and white photo featured Lola sitting on a towel on a pale sandy beach. She’s wearing casual beach attire, which includes a white pair of sneakers and what appears to be a one-piece bathing suit. It could also be a beach cover up or a tank top and shorts as well. The angle of the photo makes it difficult to be certain. 

Whatever the case, Lola looks absolutely gorgeous. Her long legs seem to stretch on for miles and the sunlight makes the paler highlights in her hair stand out in an enchanting manner. Ripa left a teasing, but loving, message for her daughter in the caption of the post. 

She wrote, “Happy 20th birthday to the little lady with the big feet,” adding, “we love you so much! You are our favorite daughter, no doubt!” At the very end of the post, set apart by a pair of parentheses, was a cheeky post-script that read, “This was the approved photo.” 

At 20 years old, Lola obviously isn’t afraid to flaunt her independence with her parents. It’s nice that Ripa and Consuelos adhere to Lola’s desires when it comes to her public image and we have to agree: It’s a very, very nice photo. Happy birthday, Lola!

