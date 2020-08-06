Kelly Ripa Writing A Tell-All Memoir?

‘Kelly Ripa Is Ready To Dish’

OK!is the culprit here, claiming Ripa is ready to dish on her 23-year marriage to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and her 19 years on Live. What makes this story surprising from the outset is that anyone who has seen any permutation of Live!, be it with the late Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan or its current incarnation with Ryan Seacrest would know RIpa is not an especially private person. Though an anonymous so-called source claims Ripa still “has a few big reveals left,” it’s tough to imagine just what those reveals could be when she’s already, said, awkwardly discussed her children walking-in on herself and Mark Consuelos. What’s left after that?