Kelly Ripa Writing A Tell-All Memoir?

Among the most common tabloid stories is the fabled “tell-all” memoir. There’s no telling what juicy gossip a celebrity could release in a no holds barred book. These books also rarely happen and are usually bogus. Case in point, back in February one tabloid claimed Kelly Ripa was working on her memoir. Gossip Cop is prepared to bust that story.
OK!is the culprit here, claiming Ripa is ready to dish on her 23-year marriage to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos and her 19 years on Live. What makes this story surprising from the outset is that anyone who has seen any permutation of Live!, be it with the late Regis Philbin, Michael Strahan or its current incarnation with Ryan Seacrest would know RIpa is not an especially private person. Though an anonymous so-called source claims Ripa still “has a few big reveals left,” it’s tough to imagine just what those reveals could be when she’s already, said, awkwardly discussed her children walking-in on herself and Mark Consuelos. What’s left after that?
This likely made-up source claims Ripa has “faced hurdles over the course of her career” but is “focused on the positive.” That’s extremely vague and could be used to describe pretty much all people. More vagueness comes in the blurb beside the article which reads “she has some fun parenting anecdotes that fans would get a kick out of.” Like what exactly? The tabloid cannot provide any sneak peek beyond the vaguest of stories about parenting or hurdles.
Gossip Cop is busting this story because it was published in February, so it has been half-a-year, a year where we have all had a lot more time to write for instance, and not a peep has been made about this potential tell-all. Add that with the tact that these tabloid tell-alls rarely ever happen, and you’re looking at a vague and almost certainly bogus story.
This tabloid especially runs these phony tell-all stories regularly. It claimed a few weeks ago that a Dolly Parton tell-all TV special was in the works. TV specials, like books, get properly advertised well in advance. The only evidence of this interview came from this tabloid, so it was easy for Gossip Cop to bust. Since this Ripa story ran, OK! has also claimed Jennifer Aniston would apparently do two TV tell-all interviews, one with Brad Pitt and one alone. We busted both because, again, major TV interviews don’t appear from thin air.
Most recently, this tabloid targeted Ripa again with a vicious rumor about Ripa not being invited to Philbin’s funeral over a “grudge” that Ripa never settled. That story was false. While Ripa did not attend the family ceremony at Notre Dame, she has been open about what Philbin meant to her and her career. OK! just wants to create drama where none should appear.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.