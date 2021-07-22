Kelly Ripa Shares Photo Of Handsome Sons, Teases Fans About Exciting New Guest On ‘Live!’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children who are the perfect mix of both parents, but their boys especially look just like their handsome father. Ripa posted a photo of her good-looking sons, Michael and Joaquin Consuelos, as well as a hint about what’s coming up next on Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Or should we say “who?”

Obviously with two parents as beautiful as Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, their kids were sure to grow up looking just as stunning. Their daughter, Lola Consuelos, has already garnered quite a lot of attention thanks in part to her gorgeous looks. Ripa recently shared a photo of Lola’s brothers, Michael and Joaquin, to Instagram and fans of the Live! With Kelly And Ryan star couldn’t get over how each one was the perfect mix of their beautiful parents.

The Perfect Mix Of Mark Consuelos And Kelly Ripa

Joaquin, Consuelos and Ripa’s youngest child, may share a lot of features with his soap opera star dad, but his eyes must come directly from his mom. He even shares Ripa’s trademark smirk. Michael, the older of the two boys and the power couple’s eldest child, looks so much like his father that the two could be twins.

Ripa is likely well aware of how popular her beautiful family is with her fans, which is why the talk show host included a teasing caption about an upcoming guest to the Live! show. “One of these two fine gents will be a guest on Live! Tomorrow,” Ripa wrote, adding two sun emojis.

Guess Who’s Coming To ‘Live!’

Despite Ripa’s efforts to tease out the surprise, we already know which son will be joining her on the show. It’s all thanks to a tweet the show sent out just a few hours before Ripa made her own post. The Twitter account revealed that it would be Michael, the older boy, who would be joining his mom and her co-host Ryan Seacrest on the show. Actor Zach Braff will also be making an appearance.

It will be a family affair on today’s episode of Live!, which is always a joy to watch. Several times in the past, Ripa’s husband has filled in for Seacrest and the two’s obvious chemistry is always off the charts. It will be exciting to see Ripa interact with her son and watch the young man’s natural charisma onscreen. We’re certain that both Ripa and Consuelos are two proud parents.

