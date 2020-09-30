Kelly Ripa Refusing To Book The Same Guests As Drew Barrymore?

Let’s Look At The Guest List

This story was stupidly easy to debunk just by looking at the guest lists for each show. In just her first few weeks on the air, Julliane Moore and Tyra Banks have double-dipped with interviews for Barrymore and Ripa. The Drew Barrymore Show is another place for celebrities to do press, and clearly, Ripa isn’t getting in the way as she welcomes the same guests. You can’t really bully guests into exclusivity when you need the guests more than they need you, so this story is false.