Kelly Ripa Not Invited To Regis Philbin's Funeral?

Gossip Cop ran this story by a mutual friend of ours and Ripa's who assures us the story isn’t true. Additionally, Ripa has opened up about her relationship with Philbin in a new special that will air in honor of the late game show host. "I think my biggest takeaway from the 11 years that I shared with him was that you have to be yourself. You cannot be one person on camera and a different person once the light goes off or the audience is gone,” the former soap star said. Plus, there haven’t been many details revealed about Philbin’s funeral, except for it being held at the Notre Dame campus. Since there are still travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, it may be hard for anyone to attend the service.