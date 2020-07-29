Kelly Ripa Not Invited To Regis Philbin's Funeral?

Is Kelly Ripa not invited to the funeral for beloved television personality, Regis Philbin? A tabloid claims there was "tension" between Ripa and Philbin, but Gossip Cop has learned this isn't true. Here's the truth behind the situation.
According to OK! Kelly Ripa is “plagued” with regrets because she “never made peace” with Regis Philbin before his untimely passing. Philbin passed away on July 24th, just one month shy of his 89th birthday. Philbin and Ripa co-hosted, Live! with Regis and Kelly from 2001-2011. The tabloid purports Ripa is rattled with her supposed treatment of her former co-host. A supposed source claims towards the end of his life, Philbin was “very honest” about his “non-existent” relationship with Ripa.
“Kelly is notoriously stubborn and holds a grudge like no one else. Once she feels slighted, Kelly cuts people off for life. Now it is too late for her to reach out to Regis and show a little kindness,” the so-called insider spills to the outlet. The article goes on to bring up Ripa’s alleged other feuds with others who she’s “cut off.” The publication further alleges because of this, Ripa has reportedly not been invited to Philbin’s funeral. The so-called source adds Philbin “went to his grave” with the “truth” about the former actress and “deep down” Ripa knows this.
Gossip Cop ran this story by a mutual friend of ours and Ripa's who assures us the story isn’t true. Additionally, Ripa has opened up about her relationship with Philbin in a new special that will air in honor of the late game show host. "I think my biggest takeaway from the 11 years that I shared with him was that you have to be yourself. You cannot be one person on camera and a different person once the light goes off or the audience is gone,” the former soap star said. Plus, there haven’t been many details revealed about Philbin’s funeral, except for it being held at the Notre Dame campus. Since there are still travel restrictions due to the coronavirus, it may be hard for anyone to attend the service.
Moreover, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids have tried to paint Ripa in a negative light. Back in 2018, the National Enquirer claimed Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live! over Ripa’s attitude. The outlet alleged Seacrest was “fed up” with Ripa’s demeanor and the “supposed” popularity contest between the two. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative at the time, and since the story came out, Ripa and Seacrest are still working together and have no issues with each other.
In July 2019, Life & Style a sister publication to the Enquirer, was busted by Gossip Cop for insisting Ripa was upset with Seacrest’s supposed new romance. The fabricated story purported that Ripa “didn’t approve” of Seacrest’s alleged romance with America’s Next Top Model contestant Larissa Schot. We investigated the story and checked with a source close to Seacrest who denied Seacrest was even dating Schot, therefore there wasn’t anything for Ripa disapprove of. These tabloids have no insight at all into Kelly Ripa's personal or professional relationships.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.