Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kelly Ripa smiling in a black outfit News Kelly Ripa Looks Just Like Her Mom In Throwback Pic, It’s Crazy

Kelly Ripa shared an old photo of her mom, and the resemblance is shocking. The host posted a cute side-by-side image of the two while they were in their mid-30s respectively. Ripa shared the comparison on Instagram, putting a photo of her mom from 1980 next to one of herself from 2005. The mother-daughter duo […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sharna Burgess smiling in a pink dress News ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Sharna Burgess Stuns With Topless Dance Pose In Instagram Post

Sharna Burgess is absolutely killer when it comes to the dance floor on Dancing with the Stars, but that’s not the only place she slays. The dancer shared a powerful photo to mark International Women’s Day earlier this week with an elegant pose and inspiring caption. Dressed in only her underwear, the picture features Burgess […]

 by Griffin Matis
Lisa Marie Presley smiling in a blue dress Celebrities Report: ‘Heartbroken’ Lisa Marie Presley Moving Home To Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley suffered an unspeakable tragedy when she lost her son, Benjamin Keough. Months ago, a tabloid claimed that the heartbroken singer was moving back to Graceland. Gossip Cop is now taking a look at the report and the truth behind the rumor. Heartbroken Lisa Marie Presley’s Moving Home? Nearly five months ago, the […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Left to right: Milana Vayntrub playing "Lily Adams" in an AT&T commercial, Milana Vayntrub wearing a white dress Celebrities Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Learn about actress and activist Milana Vayntrub, aka Lily the AT&T girl.

 by Deb Taylor
News

Kelly Ripa Looks Just Like Her Mom In Throwback Pic, It’s Crazy

G
Griffin Matis
12:48 pm, March 10, 2021
Kelly Ripa smiling in a black outfit
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Kelly Ripa shared an old photo of her mom, and the resemblance is shocking. The host posted a cute side-by-side image of the two while they were in their mid-30s respectively.

Ripa shared the comparison on Instagram, putting a photo of her mom from 1980 next to one of herself from 2005. The mother-daughter duo look like they share the same cheeks, eyebrows, and lips despite the photos being decades apart. They look like they could even be twins.

Kandi Burruss chimed in with a comment, writing, “Twinning,” while Anderson Cooper left an impressed “wow” on the post. Even Joel McHale was impressed, adding, “Whooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Kelly Ripa also shared another vintage snap of her mother earlier this week for International Women’s Day, featuring her mom with an impressively large hairdo holding one of her daughters on her knee while the youngest Ripa beamed with a giant pink bow. She captioned the photo set, “To my mothers, daughters, sisters and mentors. You’re all phenomenal women. Happy #internationalwomensday”

It seems like the Ripa genes are strong enough for the women of the family, but that doesn’t quite seem to be the case for the men. Kelly Ripa’s youngest son recently turned 18, and he looks a lot like his dad, Mark Consuelos. Of course, no matter which side of the family their kids and grandkids take after, there’s no doubt that they’ll be just as loved and beautiful as the rest of the family.

More News From Gossip Cop

Who Is Lily From AT&T? All About Milana Vayntrub

Kesha Bares Cheeks On Instagram, Uses ‘Butt Kisses’ To Celebrate International Women’s Day

Jenna Bush Hager On The Outs At The ‘Today Show’? Here’s The Latest

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.