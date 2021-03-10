Kelly Ripa Looks Just Like Her Mom In Throwback Pic, It’s Crazy

Kelly Ripa shared an old photo of her mom, and the resemblance is shocking. The host posted a cute side-by-side image of the two while they were in their mid-30s respectively.

Ripa shared the comparison on Instagram, putting a photo of her mom from 1980 next to one of herself from 2005. The mother-daughter duo look like they share the same cheeks, eyebrows, and lips despite the photos being decades apart. They look like they could even be twins.

Kandi Burruss chimed in with a comment, writing, “Twinning,” while Anderson Cooper left an impressed “wow” on the post. Even Joel McHale was impressed, adding, “Whooooooooooaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa.”

Kelly Ripa also shared another vintage snap of her mother earlier this week for International Women’s Day, featuring her mom with an impressively large hairdo holding one of her daughters on her knee while the youngest Ripa beamed with a giant pink bow. She captioned the photo set, “To my mothers, daughters, sisters and mentors. You’re all phenomenal women. Happy #internationalwomensday”

It seems like the Ripa genes are strong enough for the women of the family, but that doesn’t quite seem to be the case for the men. Kelly Ripa’s youngest son recently turned 18, and he looks a lot like his dad, Mark Consuelos. Of course, no matter which side of the family their kids and grandkids take after, there’s no doubt that they’ll be just as loved and beautiful as the rest of the family.

