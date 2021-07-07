Kelly Ripa Lays Into Fan On Instagram Over ‘Weirdo’ Foot Comment

Kelly Ripa posted a few innocent family photos of her recent trip to Europe, but the Live! With Kelly And Ryan host was baffled after fans became obsessed with her foot. After she and her family returned to New York, she posted a video of herself and her husband Mark Consuelos discussing the bizarre conspiracy theory that the picture created. At one point, Ripa completely lost it and called the fans pushing the ridiculous theory “weirdos.”

Kelly Ripa’s Family Vacation Photos Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Talk show host Kelly Ripa went off on her Instagram followers after she noticed a common thread in the comments. Ripa had just uploaded three photos of her family vacation in Europe, which had been postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and while there were plenty of comments gushing over how great everyone looked, others focused on something else entirely.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Ripa stood with hubby Mark Consuelos, their kids Lola, Michael, and Joaquin, as well as members of their extended family. Each person wore an all-white outfit and several of them, including Ripa, were barefoot. Commenters noticed something off about the picture, specifically Ripa, right away.

“The picture looks awesome wheres your other foot Kelly,” one person wrote. Another acknowledged, “This is crazy but where are your feet?” Yet another exclaimed, “Kelly I’m worried you only have one foot in the first picture.” Ripa clearly had some time on her hand to go through the comments after arriving home and, despite her jet lag, she decided to address the strange rumor before it got any further out of hand.

Ripa Couldn’t Help But Mock The Bizarre Rumor

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories, Ripa asked Consuelos, “Maybe I’m just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?” He tried to explain that the way she held one leg behind her in the pose made it seem as if she only had one foot, but Ripa quickly interrupted him to point out that she clearly had both feet in subsequent photos. “Well, obviously I’m not because there it is in the other photos,” she retorted.

She then confirmed that it was merely her pose that caused the one-legged optical illusion thanks to the fact that she’d crossed one leg behind the other. Finally, she quipped, “[You] guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it.” As added proof that she still, in fact, retained both of her legs, she shot a short video of the feet in question. “That. Two feet. I know, you’ll all say, ‘That’s not real, they’re not really connected,’” Ripa joked.

Consuelos offered up his feet for the video, but Ripa refused to expose them, telling her husband of 25 years, “I’m not showing them your feet. They’ve been through enough.” Despite the tongue-in-cheek teasing she gave her followers, this is clearly not something that’s too upsetting to Ripa. She’s always had a great sense of humor, so this whole foot debacle was likely as hilarious as it was baffling for her.

