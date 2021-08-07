Kelly Ripa, Kathy Lee Gifford Feuding With Each Other After Years Of Bad Blood?

Are Kelly Ripa and Kathie Lee Gifford still fighting? Last year, Gossip Cop encountered a story about the two Live! hosts feuding after the death of Regis Philbin. Let’s look back on that story to see what happened.

‘The Fight Over Regis!’

According to Star, Ripa and Gifford were renewing their hostilities following the death of Philbin. A source said, “Kelly turned her back on Regis after he left the show, and Kathie Lee’s well aware of that.” Ripa was apparently always jealous of Gifford’s bond with Philbin and had banned her front the set as revenge. Philbin’s family, the report said, was taking Gifford’s side, with Ripa not receiving an invite to the funeral.

Gossip Cop busted this story because it was based on nothing but speculation. Ripa mentioned Gifford in her statement after Philbin’s death, and Live! re-aired a 2015 segment featuring Ripa and Gifford interacting backstage. As for the funeral, Ripa lives across the country in the heat of COVID-19, so her going to Notre Dame would have been out of the question in the first place.

Are They Feuding?

There’s yet to be a public display of animosity between Ripa and Gifford, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story. Gifford gave an affectionate tribute to Philbin at the Emmy Awards. She said, “For all of those years, I got to learn from the master and he was a great personal friend to me ’til the day he died.”

Ripa’s also spoken kindly of Philbin. She recently told EW, “He really gave me the gift of learning how to tell a story in a way that is so funny and so free of ego.” In the same interview, Ripa opened up about a very kind note Gifford left before her first official show. Gifford let flowers and a note reading, “It’s going to be the ride of your life… you’re so cut out for this, and have a wonderful time.'” These kind words are clearly still special to Ripa twenty years later, so we doubt that there’s any real hatred here.

Ripa has written a memoir that is due out in 2022, where we would expect her to open up about her various co-hosts and her nearly 30 years on television. Gossip Cop is sure tabloids will latch onto a few juicy anecdotes once that arrives.

Other Fake Rivalries

This tabloid invents feuds all the time. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles are apparently fighting, as are Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Well-known besties Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon were supposedly fighting over casting decisions.

Even happy co-parents Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are apparently getting in public fights. Star knows that rivalries sell magazines and doesn’t care if the fighting is real or not. Ripa and Gifford have never hated each other, so this story was totally false.

