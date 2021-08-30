Gossip Cop

Kelly Ripa Impresses Husband In Cheeky Swimsuit Snap

Kelly Ripa has been bending over in a swimsuit for a cheeky and straight-up hilarious photo featuring husband Mark Consuelos. The 50-year-old talk show queen, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage to the man she eloped with back in 1996, made it a revealing affair on Instagram recently, posting poolside and with hubby Mark […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
News

Kelly Ripa Impresses Husband In Cheeky Swimsuit Snap

R
Rebecca Cukier
3:34 pm, August 30, 2021
Kelly Ripa with her husband
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Kelly Ripa has been bending over in a swimsuit for a cheeky and straight-up hilarious photo featuring husband Mark Consuelos. The 50-year-old talk show queen, this year celebrating 25 years of marriage to the man she eloped with back in 1996, made it a revealing affair on Instagram recently, posting poolside and with hubby Mark ogling her from behind.

Kelly, whose long marriage remains a point of fascination for fans, definitely proved the spice is alive after two-plus decades, even getting told her snap is the best thing she’s ever posted.

Kelly Ripa’s Swimsuit Bend-Over Impresses Husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly’s 2.9 million followers saw her sending out majorly naughty vibes as she leaned forward in a black swimsuit while poolside. The former sitcom star, showing off her pint-sized frame and tiny waist, had shirtless hubby Mark right behind her. The Riverdale actor was looking shocked and amazed – also definitely impressed – at his wife’s famous figure. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host, all hair blowing in the breeze, clocked herself over 288,000 likes, with the caption reading: “When the end is in sight….”

Kelly and Mark, known for their Instagram flirting, have since gotten the thumbs-up from Ryan Seacrest, with a fair few celebrities dropping by the comments section to leave their thoughts. Close pal and Bravo star Lisa Rinna called it “just epic,” with Andy Cohen saying: “This is the best pic you’ve ever posted!” Also sending Kelly approval were Mindy Kaling and Jenna Dewan.

See The Photo Below

Kelly isn’t above sharing the secrets to her long-lasting marriage, even if it means getting honest. Speaking on her morning show last year, the mom of three revealed:

“You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints, it’s a marathon,” adding: “There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

25 Years Of Marriage

Kelly and Mark are parents to kids Lola, Michael, and Joaquin – Lola last year said she’s “disgusted” by the “thirst trap” photos Kelly posts of Mark. The blonde has since gushed over her husband as she marks 25 years since they tied the knot. On May 1, and while sharing romantic throwbacks with her husband, Ripa wrote:

“Happy 25th Anniversary to the love of my life @instasuelos in the blink of an eye. Because when you know, you know. Thank you for all of the dreams you made reality. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ (wedding, 5,10,15,20……#25).”

