Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Ryan Seacrest wears a burgundy suit on the red carpet News Kelly Ripa Exposes Ryan Seacrest’s Feet And Fans Are Going Wild Over Them

Kelly Ripa exposed Ryan Seacrest’s “gawgeous” feet to her nearly 3 million Instagram followers and Live! With Kelly And Ryan fans are loving them. Ripa posted a video of the tantalizing tootsies on Instagram and now fans are clamoring to know all of Seacret’s foot care secrets. Luckily, he dropped his foot care regimen and […]

 by Brianna Morton
Screenshot of Joanna Gaines looking fed up from Fixer Upper Celebrities Report: Joanna Gaines ‘About To Crack’ Under Pressure Of New Magnolia Network

Is Joanna Gaines on the verge of a breakdown? One report says she’s burning the candle at two ends and is struggling to run an empire and raise a family with Chip Gaines. Could Fixer Upper be doomed? Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Worn-Out Workaholic’ According to the National Enquirer, loved ones are scared that Joanna Gaines […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Close up of Gwyneth Paltrow on the left standing with Brad Falchuk on the right. Celebrities Gwyneth Paltrow’s Marriage ‘In Crisis’ Due To Work Pressures?

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow created a lifestyle empire with her million-dollar company Goop. But is her success in the business world putting stress on her marriage to Brad Falchuk? One tabloid seems to think so. Gossip Cop is here to investigate the claim and find the out truth.  Goop Taking Over Her Life? Heat is claiming […]

 by Cortland Ann
Rob Dyrdek hosting Ridiculousness, wearing a red and white hat and black sweater Celebrities The Net Worth Of Rob Dyrdek And Every ‘Ridiculousness’ Cast Member

The net worth of the Ridiculousness cast is certainly massive. Here's Rob Dyrdek, Chanel West Coast, And Steelo Brim's Net Worth In 2021.

 by Tyler Klingelhoefer
News

Kelly Ripa Exposes Ryan Seacrest’s Feet And Fans Are Going Wild Over Them

B
Brianna Morton
11:15 am, May 21, 2021
Ryan Seacrest wears a burgundy suit on the red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Kelly Ripa exposed Ryan Seacrest’s “gawgeous” feet to her nearly 3 million Instagram followers and Live! With Kelly And Ryan fans are loving them. Ripa posted a video of the tantalizing tootsies on Instagram and now fans are clamoring to know all of Seacret’s foot care secrets. Luckily, he dropped his foot care regimen and it’s surprisingly affordable but clearly effective. 

In a video posted to her Instagram Stories yesterday, Kelly Ripa filmed Ryan Seacrest changing his socks in her dressing room and showed the world just how gorgeous her talk show co-host’s feet truly are. “Gosh, look at that,” Ripa could be heard saying in the video as she filmed Seacrest’s foot, which he helpfully held aloft and modeled for her. “Have you ever seen…?” she said before trailing off. 

Seacrest replied with good humor, “I keep them covered up, I keep them in the garage usually.” Another man who was hanging out in the dressing room with Ripa ribbed Seacrest, asking if the American Idol host had a “silicone implant” in his foot. “One does not share their secrets of the foot,” Seacrest replied. “Did you have laser done on your feet because they’re looking wrinkle-free,” the other man continued. 

Seacrest jokingly corrected him and said he’d had been “micro-blading” to add fake hairs to the tops of his toe knuckles. At that point, he’d begun putting his fresh socks on, hiding his glorious feet from view. “Let me tell you, America,” Ripa said as Seacrest began slipping his feet into his shoes, “these are feet that have been counting money all its life.” All three people burst into laughter and the recording ended, though America’s thirst for Seacrest’s feet is just beginning. 

He stopped by TMZ Live to talk about fans’ surprising interest in his feet. Harvey Levin admitted he’d thought the hubbub over Seacrest’s feet was “kinda ridiculous,” until he’d gotten an up-close look at them himself. “Your feet are exceptional,” Levin gushed. Seacrest agreed that the situation was ridiculous, explaining that he hadn’t even known he was being filmed at first. 

“Usually in the morning, I’ll go by her dressing room and the other morning I did,” Seacrest recalled, “and she was shooting my feet and talking to them and talking about them as if they were, you know, a human being. And then she posted that.” When asked about his foot care routine, Seacrest had a surprisingly down-to-earth answer. “Look, it’s coconut oil, OK? It’s a little bit of a manicure, pedicure on a not that regular basis.” 

It was a good thing Ripa caught him when she did, he added. “You just got lucky in terms of timing. It happened to be that they weren’t as bad as they normally are.” Something tells us Seacrest is just being humble. If he ever decided to switch careers and become a full-time foot model, we’d support him 100% of the way.  

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.