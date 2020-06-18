Kelly Ripa And Ryan Seacrest’s Staff Members Angry At Them For Leaving Town?

Are Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s staff furious with them? A website claims that the daytime duo’s employees are upset because they “abandoned” them. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
According to the website NaughtyGossip, Ripa and Seacrest have skipped town and this isn’t going over well with their staff. The outlet maintains that the crew members of their show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, feel betrayed the co-hosts have left New York City amid the current epidemic. “Most of us aren’t lucky enough to have a multi-million dollar home in Los Angeles like Ryan. Or be able to rent out a Caribbean mansion like Kelly,” the blog quotes from a supposed insider.
The tipster continues, saying that the crew had “no choice” but to stay in New York City where the coronavirus is “everywhere.” “The show is based in NYC and uses the city as its backdrop every single day. Yet, once the going got tough, both hosts split town. And then for Kelly to keep it a secret for weeks is wrong. She said nothing about where she was broadcasting from until she was exposed,” the dubious source adds.
Let’s face facts. When the pandemic took place, the entire world had to adjust. Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest aren’t the only daytime hosts who have been filming their show from home. We’re certain the cohosts didn’t just up and abandon their staff and crew during the pandemic. Also, Gossip Cop spoke to our own sources close to the situation, who denied the story. Plus, People, a more credible outlet, revealed four weeks ago that Ripa didn't just suddenly or sneakily decide to quarantine in the Caribbean with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three children.
“We had planned a trip for our family, and it was supposed to be our entire family of course. And we arrive and three days later, the entire world changed. I mean, everything shut down; the government shut down; our country shut down. I hate to use the word stuck, but we were. We decided to stay where we were,” Ripa said during a town hall meeting. Therefore, her decision to be in the Caribbean wasn't her deceiving her staff. It's worth nothing that since the lockdown, the duo has the subject of various inaccurate rumors.
Last month, the National Enquirer alleged that Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan and permanently staying in Los Angeles. The unreliable paper asserted that Seacrest was ready to leave Kelly Ripa “in the dust” after her husband filled in for the American Idol host. The story, however, was completely fabricated. Seacrest never made any announcements that he was leaving the show.
A few days ago, we also busted the questionable tabloid for falsely claiming that Seacrest was diagnosed with an incurable disease. Gossip Cop investigated the fictitious story and checked with a source close to the situation, who confirmed the article wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.