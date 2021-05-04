Kelly Osbourne’s Relapse Caused By Stress Over Sharon Osbourne’s Talk Show Scandal?

What is the cause of Kelly Osbourne’s recent relapse after four years of sobriety? One tabloid is claiming that the controversy around mom Sharon Osbourne’s recent departure from The Talk is to blame. Gossip Cop investigates.

The Osbourne Family To Blame?

According to The National Enquirer, her mother’s recent exit from the CBS daytime talk show amidst racism allegations is what caused Kelly to break her long-time sobriety. Sources for the tabloid allege that her mother’s recent public drama “weighed heavily” on Kelly, saying she was “crushed” by the public fallout Sharon had in the press.

“There’s no doubt her mother’s scandalous exit from The Talk played a big role,” the source said while noting that Kelly’s substance abuse issues started in her teens. The outlet also offers two other reasons for the relapse – her dad Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s and her brother’s struggle with MS.

Straight from Kelly Osbourne

The report comes after Kelly Osbourne’s own Instagram admission from April 19 that she broke her sobriety during the end of COVID-19 lockdown. “I relapsed. Not proud of it,” the 36 year old noted before stating that she was “back on track.”

It was in press for her new podcast The Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher Show that Kelly contested the tabloid’s suggestion that her family was to blame and came clean about what exactly caused her to revert back to old habits. The former E! contributor has had a long history with substance abuse, telling People back in 2009 that she was 13 when she was first introduced to drugs.

As for her recent relapse, Kelly Osbourne told Extra’s Jenn Lahmers that she didn’t know exactly why she had a break in lockdown, saying she made it most of the way through quarantine and that her life was going pretty well. “I’m that girl that when everything is going great I need to f*** it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life,” she said. “I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt and I could drink like a normal person, and it turns out I cannot and I will never be normal.”

No Mention Of Sharon Osbourne

Despite the recent relapse, Kelly Osbourne told Extra that she doesn’t feel she has to completely start over. “This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life. It’s never going to be easy.” While she did talk about cancel culture in the interview, she didn’t mention Sharon. Instead, she related the controversial topic back to her own journey learning about her own privilege.

With no named sources, the claims that Sharon’s recent controversy is the source of her daughter’s break with sobriety is false. Last month, Gossip Cop disproved another National Enquirer report claiming that the same Sharon Osbourne scandal is affecting Ozzy Osbourne’s health.

Gossip Cop constantly encounters stories about celebrity relapses, filled with false reasoning. In 2020, Life & Style said that Kristen Bell didn’t trust husband Dax Shepard anymore after a short relapse. A month later, the Globe reported that Ben Affleck’s 2019 relapse was caused by romantic troubles. Gossip Cop busted both of those stories.

