Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Nasty Habits’ Alienating Her From Friends?

Are friends of Kelly Clarkson running to hills because she loves to poop in buckets? Wait, what? One tabloid is actually reporting this story, so Gossip Cop is taking a closer look.

‘Potty-Mouth Clarkson Is Real Stinker!’

According to the Globe, Clarkson is starting to alienate her friends with crude stories, like the time she used a trash can as a toilet. A source says, “She’s constantly making potty jokes and seems to get a rise out of shocking people.” The American Idol winner’s behavior has reportedly only gotten worse as her divorce rages on.

An insider says, “People are urging her to scale back on the belching, farting, and gross anecdotes because they’re a turnoff and make her look trashy.” The behaviors have gotten so bad that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are, according to a source, “thinking twice before inviting her to social events.” The story concludes with an insider saying, “As long as she’s got an audience, she’s just going to keep on doing it!”

Where Did This Come From?

This is really crass and really dumb. These are insults a fifth-grader would find tacky. The Globe has never been known for its wit, but this is especially stupid.

As the tabloid notes, Clarkson recently told Clint Black that she once had to poop in a trash can backstage during a concert. It wasn’t a stunt, but rather a desperate emergency. The story neglects to mention the context in which this anecdote came up.

It’s Black, not Clarkson, who first brings up relieving oneself on stage. Clarkson, a good talk show host, simply went tit for tat with her own anecdote. This tabloid is actually trying to convince you that Clarkson routinely defecates in front of people just for fun.

Kelly Clarkson is not in the cast of Jackass. She’s been in the public eye for nearly two decades now and does not have this reputation. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more embarrassing and demeaning story than this one.

One Note About This Tabloid

The tabloid uses strange language when it says Shelton and Stefani may not invite Clarkson “to social events.” Why not just say wedding? It’s as if the rag is covering for itself in case Clarkson is present for the nuptials.

Of course, this tabloid has repeatedly claimed that the wedding isn’t happening. We debunked its story about Shelton and Stefani fighting over a prenup and its tall tale about Shelton being jealous that Stefani would collaborate with men. These stories were completely made up and just go to show how little you can trust this outlet.

Just last week, this tabloid claimed that Kelly Clarkson needed to go to the “fat farm.” In the span of two weeks, the Globe has published stories about Clarkson being fat, and now that she poops in buckets for laughs. Gossip Cop has no words.

