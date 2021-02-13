Kelly Clarkson's First Instagram Post Marks Important Day In American History

Kelly Clarkson has expanded her considerable talents into the daytime talk show circuit and now regularly sits down with celebrities and public figures. Before she was a talk show host, however, Clarkson got the opportunity to meet one of the most famous public figures in the nation after being honored with the chance to sing at his inauguration. Clearly the up-close-and-personal moment struck a chord with Clarkson since her first post on Instagram was dedicated to it.
For the 2013 inauguration of former President Barack Obama, Kelly Clarkson was invited to sing the American classic, “My Country ‘Tis Of Thee.” Clarkson, one of the most famous and successful winners of the reality singing competition show American Idol, of course nailed the performance. It couldn’t have been easy with the eyes of millions watching on, both in person and through TV.
It must have been especially nerve-racking to sing in front of the president, but Clarkson made it look easy. After her performance, she had the chance to share a few words with Obama. Their meeting was clearly a moment Clarkson never wanted to forget, which is probably why it was chosen as Clarkson’s first ever Instagram post.
Since then, Clarkson has gone on to hobnob with multiple celebrities, including some of her childhood heroes and crushes. Her first post on Instagram shows her being a bit starstruck, but it’s clear the country music cutie has come a long way since then.