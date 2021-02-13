Kelly Clarkson's First Instagram Post Marks Important Day In American History

Kelly Clarkson has expanded her considerable talents into the daytime talk show circuit and now regularly sits down with celebrities and public figures. Before she was a talk show host, however, Clarkson got the opportunity to meet one of the most famous public figures in the nation after being honored with the chance to sing at his inauguration. Clearly the up-close-and-personal moment struck a chord with Clarkson since her first post on Instagram was dedicated to it.