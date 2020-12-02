Kelly Clarkson's Ex Husband Requested $20 Million In Divorce? Here's What We Know

As the alleged battle over Clarkson’s fortune continued, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was supposedly worried that “disgruntled” Blackstock would “go public with shocking allegations” about what the two’s marriage was really like. The outlet then lists a few bizarre examples of these “shocking allegations.” Clarkson was apparently “tortured” over her desire to have another baby and was once “forced to publicly deny cheating rumors about her husband in a humiliating tweet.” Furthermore, those “nasty fights” the former couple had could potentially come back to haunt Clarkson.