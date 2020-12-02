Kelly Clarkson's Ex Husband Requested $20 Million In Divorce? Here's What We Know

Was Brandon Blackstock planning to ask Kelly Clarkson for $20 million in their divorce? One tabloid quoted sources that claimed Blackstock also planned to ask for full custody of the pair’s children. Gossip Cop looked into the report and discovered new information that provides better context for the complex situation.
Star predicted over the summer that Brandon Blackstock, estranged husband of The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson, would be requesting $20 million of Clarkson’s “estimated $45 million” fortune. The tabloid further asserted that Blackstock, a music manager, could also possibly expose Clarkson’s “dirty little secrets” in court documents. “There were some nasty fights” before Clarkson filed for divorce in June a so-called “insider” told the outlet. Now, a second insider explained, “It’s uglier than ever.”
Kelly wasn’t prepared for this. Divorcing Brandon is more complicated and heartbreaking than she ever imagined.
“Alimony is a huge issue,” the tipster continued, adding that there’s been talk Blackstock would be starting his demands at “$20 million.” Clarkson definitely planned to fight back, however, the source quickly explained. “She refuses to be taken to the cleaners.”
She’s trying to stop Brandon from getting his hands on her fortune.
As the alleged battle over Clarkson’s fortune continued, the Kelly Clarkson Show host was supposedly worried that “disgruntled” Blackstock would “go public with shocking allegations” about what the two’s marriage was really like. The outlet then lists a few bizarre examples of these “shocking allegations.” Clarkson was apparently “tortured” over her desire to have another baby and was once “forced to publicly deny cheating rumors about her husband in a humiliating tweet.” Furthermore, those “nasty fights” the former couple had could potentially come back to haunt Clarkson.
Brandon’s one of the few people who’ve seen Kelly at her worst - including screaming matches, slammed doors, diva demands and more.
“He knows all about her squabbles with other celebs,” the insider added, before hinting that Blackstock could also reveal “other personal things that could be embarrassing if they got out, like Kelly’s pig-outs and temper tantrums.” If that wasn’t bad enough, Blackstock allegedly also had plans to torpedo Clarkson’s request for joint custody of the couple’s two children, with one source telling the tabloid Blackstock wanted them full time. “Kelly’s been hugging them a lot and telling them how much they’re loved.”
Despite all the supposed drama between the two, an insider insisted that the exes had been “civil” to one another so far. That’s fully at odds with how Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s relationship had been depicted in the rest of the article. That’s just one reason why the faulty narrative of the article falls apart under a cursory review. New court documents also show that nothing Star predicted came true.
According to court documents acquired by TMZ, Kelly Clarkson sought, and gained, primary custody of the former couple’s two children, though both Brandon Blackstock and Clarkson agreed to joint custody. That disproves the tabloid’s prediction that Blackstock would seek full custody. Blackstock filed documents requesting spousal and child support from Clarkson, $301,000 and $135,000 respectively for a total of $436,000 a month. In addition, Blackstock asked Clarkson to pay $2 million for his attorney’s fees. While that is a lot of money, it’s definitely not the $20 million the outlet claimed.
This tabloid is simply not to be trusted to accurately report on Kelly Clarkson’s personal life. Gossip Cop recently busted the magazine for falsely claiming Clarkson was “rushing” back to the altar already. That was totally untrue. Star’s sister outlet, Life & Style, has also targeted Clarkson, recently claiming that The Voice judge was “regretting” her decision to divorce Blackstock. The article was insulting, and completely off base. When will these ruthless gossip rags learn to leave well enough alone?
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
