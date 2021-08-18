Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Now Threatens Her Piece Of ‘The Voice,’ Report Says

Is Kelly Clarkson‘s divorce from Brandon Blackstock jeopardizing her piece of NBC’s massively successful The Voice? One tabloid insists the former American Idol superstar is losing money fast to her estranged husband. Gossip Cop investigates.

Brandon Blackstock Draining ‘Cash-Cow’ Kelly Clarkson?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Kelly Clarkson’s legal team is working overtime, trying to reverse a recent decision made in her divorce battle against Brandon Blackstock. The talk show host was recently ordered to pay Blackstock nearly $200,000 a month in spousal and child support payments despite Clarkson already having primary custody of their two sons. According to the tabloid, it was all part of Blackstock’s “greedy cash grab” against the singer.

An inside source dishes, “Before Kelly fired him as her manager, Brandon was making about $2 million a year in commissions,” adding, “Now she has to pay him more than $2 million a year for doing nothing!” The magazine then details how Clarkson is fighting for her and Blackstock’s prenup to be enforced in court. “The prenup has Kelly paying less than half what the court has awarded Brandon,” the insider explains, “She argues the prenup is valid and there’s no reason it shouldn’t be enforced. She knows Brandon is looking for one last big payday, but she says he’s been sponging off her long enough.”

The tabloid then claims Blackstock is making a grab for Clarkson’s Voice earnings. According to the source, Blackstock got Clarkson her job on the show and feels he “deserves 15 percent of what she earns as long as she’s on the show.” The insider adds, “Kelly had hoped this divorce wouldn’t be the battle of the ages it’s become, but it’s turned into a whole lot of ugliness — and all over money.”

Kelly Clarkson Losing Millions To Brandon Blackstock?

So, is it true Kelly Clarkson is taking a huge loss in her divorce battle from Blackstock? Absolutely not. While their legal battle has no doubt been a messy one, the recent court ruling turned out to be a big win for Clarkson. Despite the tabloid’s misleading claims that Clarkson is battling for her prenup to be enforced, her prenup agreement has indeed been upheld and it’s preventing Clarkson from taking a major financial loss to Blackstock.

Furthermore, there’s nothing to suggest Blackstock is making any kind of grab for Clarkson’s Voice earnings. The tabloid’s claims are completely unsupported by all available research. Clarkson’s assets have been protected by her prenup agreement, and by all assessments, the court ruled in Clarkson’s favor. Clarkson even celebrated the ruling with a trip to Vegas.

The Tabloid On Kelly Clarkson

The National Enquirer has never been kind to Clarkson. Earlier this year, the magazine called Clarkson “hefty” and claimed she would lose her job from gaining weight. Then the outlet alleged Clarkson was “out of control” and “chugging wine” to cope with the stress of her divorce. And more recently, the publication reported Clarkson was pressuring Reba McEntire to pick sides in her divorce battle. Obviously, the Enquirer isn’t a reliable source when it comes to Clarkson.