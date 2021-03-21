Kelly Clarkson Upset With Blake Shelton Over Insults On ‘The Voice’?

Have Blake Shelton‘s jokes about Kelly Clarkson gone too far? That’s what one article is claiming. Gossip Cop checked in on the singing show judges, and here’s what we found.

Shelton Taking It Too Far?

A recent edition of National Enquirer features a story entitled “Blake’s Barbs Bite!” The story claims that Clarkson was hurt by Shelton’s recent comments on The Voice. The publication insists that comments calling Clarkson “Hollywood” and “too busy” to win the show took things a bit too far. Clarkson was reportedly offended because the comments were a bit too personal.

It’s true that Clarkson has been caught up in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and is a mother of two children. In addition to familial concerns, the singer has continued to host The Kelly Clarkson Show along with serving as a coach on The Voice. The publication reasons that Shelton’s comments hit too close to home considering Clarkson’s busy life.

The article goes on to describe a deeper reason for Clarkson’s tension with Shelton. Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband is employed by Starstruck Entertainment, which still represents Shelton and his fiancée (and fellow Voice coach) Gwen Stefani.

Despite the article’s claims from an unnamed insider, we at Gossip Cop doubt Clarkson is too offended by Shelton’s comments.

It’s A Competition Show

Since airing for the first time in 2011, the real charm of The Voice is the competition between the coaches. Their playful teasing and trash-talk are a big part of what makes the show so entertaining. Shelton is known for his southern sass towards the other coaches, and it’s not like Clarkson takes it lying down.

What the article fails to report on is Clarkson’s response to Shelton’s comments. Clarkson hit back at Shelton without skipping a beat. When Shelton accused Clarkson of being too busy, Clarkson responded saying that she “has time to do it all and nail it.” Clearly the singer’s confidence didn’t take a hit, and she ended up winning the team member in the end.

Clarkson is known for returning the fire. She even pulled a cheeky trick, using clips of Shelton’s fiancée, Stefani, “showing support” for Team Kelly. The Voice is a competition show, and the coaches’ banter is a key element of that. Not to mention, it’s a needed source of comedy and an endearing feature that keeps audiences watching.

As for Clarkson’s dispute with Starstruck Entertainment, it’s doubtful that she holds any hard feelings towards Shelton over matters that don’t concern him in the slightest.

This isn’t the first time National Enquirer has invented drama for Kelly Clarkson. Back in December, the publication claimed Clarkson was leaving The Voice. Gossip Cop knew the story wasn’t true then and isn’t true now. The tabloid also recklessly reported on the rumor that Clarkson was in danger of losing her talk show because of her weight. Thankfully, Gossip Cop was able to debunk the ridiculous story. Despite Clarkson’s impressive success in music and television, tabloids often target her with baseless stories like these.

