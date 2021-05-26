Kelly Clarkson To Take Over Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show Time Slot, Here’s When It Takes Effect

It’s official: Kelly Clarkson will be taking over fellow talk show host Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot by the fall of 2022. Speculation about who would fill DeGeneres’ spot after she announced that the upcoming Season 19 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be its last.

Kelly Clarkson Gets Ellen DeGeneres’ Time Slot

NBC has announced that Kelly Clarkson will be taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ time slot once the veteran talk show host’s long-running show goes off the air in 2022. Clarkson’s show debuted last fall with huge ratings and the former American Idol winner quickly became a favorite for the daytime television audience.

After DeGeneres announced her decision to make the next season her last, there was rampant speculation about who would eventually replace the talk show giant. Clarkson’s name was at the forefront of the list of possible replacements, but she was by no means the only star on the list. Comedian Tiffany Haddish, who had often filled in as guest host for DeGeneres, had been named as a possible contender for the desirable time slot.

Ultimately, the bosses over at NBC wanted to make it clear that it would be Clarkson after all. Now that all doubts have been settled, we can extend our hearty congratulations to Clarkson. Her talk show had already been renewed for two more seasons in December of last year, which shows that despite the pandemic dip in ratings, there’d already been high hopes for Clarkson’s future on the network.

