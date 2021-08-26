Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

The Saweetie Meal at McDonald's Celebrities Every Celebrity Who Has Endorsed A McDonald’s Meal

Celebrities are no strangers to endorsement deals. From sneakers to shampoo, big-name stars have been earning big bucks to hawk brands for decades. Recently, there’s been an uptick of celebs lending their names to fast food chains, a trend that was big back in the ‘80s and ‘90s. McDonald’s celebrity meals are once again a […]

 by Jane Andrews
Jennifer Lopez gazes up at Ben Affleck, in a dark suit, on the red carpet News Ben Affleck Shopping Engagement Rings For Jennifer Lopez? Here’s The Story Behind His Trip To Tiffany’s

Ben Affleck was recently spotted browsing engagement rings, and it did not go unnoticed. Was the Gigli star really looking to put a ring on Jennifer Lopez’s finger? Here’s what we found. Ben Affleck’s Conspicuous Tiffany’s Trip In photos that spread like wildfire, Ben Affleck was seen at a Tiffany’s last Monday browsing some engagement […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress Celebrities Kelly Clarkson Struggling More Than Ever Amid Nasty Divorce?

Is Kelly Clarkson on an intense downward spiral as she battles her divorce? According to one tabloid, The Voice coach is desperately searching for any cure she can find to help manage her emotions. Gossip Cop investigates the report.  Traumatized By Her Divorce?  A recent publication from the Globe reports that Clarkson is struggling more […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Women's feet in a bathtub Lifestyle Do Baths Really Get You Clean? The Interesting Answer May Surprise You

Baths are great, but are you just bathing in your own filth? We did the research for you, and the answer is surprising.

by Dana Hopkins
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Struggling More Than Ever Amid Nasty Divorce?

M
Mackenzie Jerks
6:00 pm, August 26, 2021
Kelly Clarkson smiling in a black dress
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Is Kelly Clarkson on an intense downward spiral as she battles her divorce? According to one tabloid, The Voice coach is desperately searching for any cure she can find to help manage her emotions. Gossip Cop investigates the report. 

Traumatized By Her Divorce? 

A recent publication from the Globe reports that Clarkson is struggling more than ever as she battles through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Apparently, Clarkson is constantly on the verge of spiraling, so much so that one insider claims, “Even when she’s in a good mood, all it takes is a mention of his name to send her spiraling.” 

The magazine assumes Clarkson’s emotional distress is due to the spousal and child support a court ordered her to pay. The hefty amount of $200,000 each month has left Clarkson so wrapped up that she can’t focus on anything else, the outlet reveals. The source reports that although Clarkson’s career is thriving, “she can’t enjoy anything because she’s so consumed by her battle with Brandon.” 

The outlet also reports that Clarkson “recently decided to give alternative methods a try” after hosting psychic Matt Fraser on her TV show last February. With that, Clarkson is apparently “hoping hypnosis can help her get her emotions under control.” Although she’s only undergone a few sessions, Clarkson is supposedly relying on the practice to “let go of some of the pain.” 

How Is Kelly Clarkson?

The tale the Globe is attempting to formulate just doesn’t add up. Although it’s true that the divorce between Clarkson and Blackstock has been messy and described as a “cash grab,” the singer isn’t letting that get in the way of her happiness. In fact, Clarkson’s prenup was validated earlier this month while filming an episode of The Voice. After receiving the good news, Clarkson and fellow judges Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande celebrated on set. Instead of spiraling at the mention of her ex’s name, she danced with co-workers.

Whether or not Kelly Clarkson is going through regular hypnosis sessions cannot be confirmed or denied, but the therapies that Clarkson chooses to undergo are entirely up to her. The singer has much more exciting matters on her plate, including preparations for the third season of her talk show

Fabricated Stories 

Gossip Cop continually debunks stories about Kelly Clarkson, whether they’re rumors about drama on the set of The Voice or with her marriage. One report from the National Enquirer even stated Clarkson was using her position as a TV talk show host to initiate her next romance. The outlet painted Clarkson as desperate for a relationship, which Gossip Cop found to be wholly inaccurate. Even once her divorce is settled, we expect the nasty rumors to continue.

More News From Gossip Cop

Blake Shelton Finally Taking Kelly Clarkson’s Side In Messy Divorce?
Why Blake Shelton Keeps Coming Up In Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Now Threatens Her Piece Of ‘The Voice,’ Report Says
Kelly Clarkson Pressuring Reba McEntire To Pick A Side In Divorce From Reba’s Ex-Stepson?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.