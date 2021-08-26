Kelly Clarkson Struggling More Than Ever Amid Nasty Divorce?

Is Kelly Clarkson on an intense downward spiral as she battles her divorce? According to one tabloid, The Voice coach is desperately searching for any cure she can find to help manage her emotions. Gossip Cop investigates the report.

Traumatized By Her Divorce?

A recent publication from the Globe reports that Clarkson is struggling more than ever as she battles through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Apparently, Clarkson is constantly on the verge of spiraling, so much so that one insider claims, “Even when she’s in a good mood, all it takes is a mention of his name to send her spiraling.”

The magazine assumes Clarkson’s emotional distress is due to the spousal and child support a court ordered her to pay. The hefty amount of $200,000 each month has left Clarkson so wrapped up that she can’t focus on anything else, the outlet reveals. The source reports that although Clarkson’s career is thriving, “she can’t enjoy anything because she’s so consumed by her battle with Brandon.”

The outlet also reports that Clarkson “recently decided to give alternative methods a try” after hosting psychic Matt Fraser on her TV show last February. With that, Clarkson is apparently “hoping hypnosis can help her get her emotions under control.” Although she’s only undergone a few sessions, Clarkson is supposedly relying on the practice to “let go of some of the pain.”

How Is Kelly Clarkson?

The tale the Globe is attempting to formulate just doesn’t add up. Although it’s true that the divorce between Clarkson and Blackstock has been messy and described as a “cash grab,” the singer isn’t letting that get in the way of her happiness. In fact, Clarkson’s prenup was validated earlier this month while filming an episode of The Voice. After receiving the good news, Clarkson and fellow judges Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande celebrated on set. Instead of spiraling at the mention of her ex’s name, she danced with co-workers.

Whether or not Kelly Clarkson is going through regular hypnosis sessions cannot be confirmed or denied, but the therapies that Clarkson chooses to undergo are entirely up to her. The singer has much more exciting matters on her plate, including preparations for the third season of her talk show.

Fabricated Stories

Gossip Cop continually debunks stories about Kelly Clarkson, whether they’re rumors about drama on the set of The Voice or with her marriage. One report from the National Enquirer even stated Clarkson was using her position as a TV talk show host to initiate her next romance. The outlet painted Clarkson as desperate for a relationship, which Gossip Cop found to be wholly inaccurate. Even once her divorce is settled, we expect the nasty rumors to continue.