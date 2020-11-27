9 Stunning Photos Of Ariana Grande Without Makeup Celebrities 9 Stunning Photos Of Ariana Grande Without Makeup
Tom Cruise Reuniting With Daughter Suri For Christmas? Here’s The Truth Celebrities Tom Cruise Reuniting With Daughter Suri For Christmas? Here’s The Truth
What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding? Celebrities What Happened To Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's 'Winter Wonderland' Wedding?
How Tall Is DaBaby? All About His Surprising Height Celebrities How Tall Is DaBaby? All About His Surprising Height
News

Kelly Clarkson Rushing To The Altar, Prince Charles In Limbo, And More Daily Gossip

Side by side photos, Kelly Clarkson on the left, Prince Charles on the right.
(DFree/Shutterstock.com, 360b/Shutterstock.com)

Is Kelly Clarkson really ready to get married again? Is Prince Charles worried he’ll never be king? Is Cindy Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber in trouble? Thanksgiving is over and the holiday season is in full swing, but the tabloids never rest. Here are a few of the stories we’ve covered at Gossip Cop as we recover from our turkey comas.

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth standing on a balcony together.
(Karl Weller/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth II Is Refusing To Step Down

Woman’s Day is reporting that Prince Charles is in despair over the announcement that his mother, Queen Elizabeth, is planning a celebration in honor of her 70th year on the throne in 2022. According to the outlet, the heir apparent to the British throne has been left “in limbo” because she has decided not to step down at age 95. Gossip Cop has a few thoughts on the report here.

The cover of the November 30th issue of Star with Kelly Clarkson on it with the headline "Getting Married Already!"
(Star)

Kelly Clarkson ‘Rushing’ To Get Married?

The cover of Star this week proclaims Kelly Clarkson has fallen in love with a new mystery man and is ready to put her divorce from Brandon Blackstock behind her. The article states Clarkson’s friends are worried she’s moving too quickly, but she “still believes in true love, marriage, and getting her happily ever after.” Gossip Cop digs into the validity of the report.

Rande Gerber (right) standing arm in arm with Cindy Crawford.
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Cindy Crawford’s 22-Year Marriage ‘On The Rocks’

Life & Style has a story in its latest issue that has fans worried about Cindy Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber. The tabloid alleges their relationship is in trouble and the couple have “little in common” now that their kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber, are grown. After selling two homes earlier this year, is this the end for the longtime partners? Gossip Cop breaks down the rumors and what they mean for the supermodel and her husband.

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Related

Here's Katie Holmes' Very First Instagram Post, Just In Time For Thanksgiving