Kelly Clarkson Rushing To The Altar, Prince Charles In Limbo, And More Daily Gossip

Cindy Crawford’s 22-Year Marriage ‘On The Rocks’

Life & Style has a story in its latest issue that has fans worried about Cindy Crawford’s marriage to Rande Gerber. The tabloid alleges their relationship is in trouble and the couple have “little in common” now that their kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber, are grown. After selling two homes earlier this year, is this the end for the longtime partners? Gossip Cop breaks down the rumors and what they mean for the supermodel and her husband.