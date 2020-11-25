Kelly Clarkson 'Rushing' Back To The Alter Already?

Kelly Clarkson burst on the scene by winning American Idol season one. She survived From Justin To Kelly and has remained in the zeitgeist ever since. One tabloid is reporting that she’s looking to get married again after less than a year since her divorce. Gossip Cop investigates if she’s really that hungry for the alter.
Star claims in its cover story to know “all about [Clarkson’s] secret new man.” “it’s only been five months since Kelly filed for divorce from [Brandon Blackstock],” so this is a remarkably quick turnaround. A source tells the tabloid that “Kelly’s friends are a little concerned about how quickly she’s moving especially because of how hurt she was by Brandon.”
Even as she’s still in court negotiating custody of the children, Clarkson is “already dreaming about a wedding.” The article closes with an insider saying “she still believes in true love, marriage and getting her happily ever after.”
There are two glaring reasons why Gossip Cop is busting this story: Star doesn’t even know this new man’s name, and the divorce isn’t finalized yet. It would be a legal headache if Clarkson tried to go forward with a wedding while in court, and it probably wouldn’t be good for the custody hearing either. Clarkson has not been connected to a new beau since the divorce began, so this whole wedding narrative is unbelievable.
The bigger issue though is the lack of detail about who this new man is. Despite promising “all about her new man,” Star keeps things exceptionally vague. It says “he checks all of her boxes” and “treats Kelly like a lady.” Cool, but who is he? How’d they meet? This man sounds dreamy but generic, which likely means he’s been made-up.
This is hardly the first time this tabloid reported wedding details when no wedding was in the cards. It claimed Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were having a rooftop wedding over a year before they actually got married. It said Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were getting married in quarantine, months before they even got engaged. It also claimed Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott were engaged while the two are still simply dating.
As you can see, this tabloid has a bad habit of jumping the gun. Before Clarkson can have another wedding, she needs to finalize her divorce and start dating again. Plus, how could the tabloid have quotes from Clarkson’s friends discussing a potential wedding, but not know the groom’s name? It just doesn’t make sense, and the story is completely bogus.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
