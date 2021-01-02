Top Kelly Clarkson Story Of 2020: Ready To Get Married Again

Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first.