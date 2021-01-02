Top Kelly Clarkson Story Of 2020: Ready To Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson shocked everyone when she announced that she was splitting from her husband, Brandon Blackstock. Following the unpleasant news, the rumor mill spread like wildfire, and various reports began alleging to know how Clarkson was handling the break-up. One tabloid asserted the American Idol winner looked to remarry again soon. The account was Gossip Cop's top Kelly Clarkson rumor of the year. Here’s a look back at the story.
In November, Star alleged Kelly Clarkson was moving on very quickly with a new secret man. According to a source, the singer’s friends were, “a little concerned about how quickly she’s moving especially because of how hurt she was by Brandon.”
The tabloid claimed despite Clarkson being in the middle of a custody battle with Blackstock, the singer was “already dreaming about a wedding.” The source added, “she still believed in true love, marriage, and getting her happily ever after.”
However, upon investigating the story, Gossip Cop found issues with the report. Who was this “man” Kelly Clarkson was supposedly dating and looking to marry already? It was more than a bit suspicious that the person's name wasn't dropped even once throughout the story. We deduced this was because the man in question was likely completely made up. Though the singer has filed for divorce from her former husband, the pair’s divorce isn’t finalized yet, which means she couldn't get remarried right now anyway.
Also, Clarkson has spoken out about the pain her split has caused her and her primary focus being on her two children.
Definitely didn't see anything coming that came, but what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts. So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first.
Right now, Clarkson is only concentrating on her kids, not dating. And, as we stated, the tabloids have concocted several incorrect stories about Clarkson and her divorce. Recently, Star reported the pop singer's ex-husband demanded $20 million amid their split. Gossip Cop clarified the report after finding it to be incorrect. As the year comes to an end, we certainly hope the tabloids stop creating these lies during this painful time for Kelly Clarkson.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
