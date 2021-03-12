Kelly Clarkson Plotting Revenge, Getting Spiteful In Divorce?

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce after seven years with Brandon Blackstock. The divorce is taking its time and toll on the family, and it’s also led to loads of vengeful tabloid stories. Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about Clarkson and Blackstock’s divorce.

Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Is Getting Ugly

Life & Style ran a cover story about the costly and bitter divorce fight. The tabloid said “the level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.” Blackstock was seeking $43,600 in monthly support, and Clarkson “accused Brandon of stabbing her in the back by asking for so much.” This story was largely true, but it did focus on an unrelated lawsuit concerning Blackstock’s father to make the situation sound even worse. While that additional lawsuit certainly won’t make anything easier, it was a months-old development when this story came out.

Clarkson Planning Revenge

According to the National Enquirer, Clarkson was on a “revenge spree.” A source said Clarkson was going to “drop a serious amount of cash on herself” to celebrate “the fact that Brandon has no right to touch any of the money she’s earning from the new show.” She wanted Blackstock to know “she’s living her best life possible — and he has no part in it.” Gossip Cop pointed out that this simply was not a cut-and-dry situation. The tabloid said that Clarkson was planning a vacation, but COVID-19 means that is unlikely. It also made it sound like Clarkson’s motivation to win custody was revenge, but the whole point of getting this divorce was to shield her children from additional suffering.

Kelly Clarkson’s Revenge Makeover

According to OK!, Clarkson was going to splurge on a makeover to get over the divorce. A source said, “She was tired of seeing the same old face and person in the mirror and felt she needed a boost.” Clarkson was “saying goodbye to a lot of those dowdier outfits” and was instead going for “an edgier, sleek and sexy look.” Gossip Cop busted this story by noting that Clarkson’s wardrobe is hardly “dowdy.” We see stories like this all the time, so it made it difficult to trust this story.

Selling Her Mansion To Spite Him

In a perplexing story, the National Enquirer said that “fat cat” Clarkson was “determined to make sure soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock pockets as little of her cash as possible.” She was reportedly selling their Nashville mansion at a discount “to ensure he gets a smaller piece of the pie.” What this story failed to mention is that Clarkson and Blackstock had been trying to sell this property for years. The price-cuts were motivated by an urge to make money, not to make less of it. This petty property story was completely false.

