Kelly Clarkson Making ‘The Voice’ A ‘Nightmare’ For Ariana Grande?

Is Kelly Clarkson and new The Voice judge Ariana Grande starting off judging together on a sour note? One tabloid seems to think so, going as far as to say the American Idol icon and talk show host is jealous over Grande joining the singing competition show. Gossip Cop investigates the claim.

Inside Source Spill Singing Show Secrets

The Globe is claiming that the claws are coming out on the set of The Voice. Clarkson is apparently threatened by Nick Jonas’ replacement. “There’s already so much excitement and planning going on ahead of Ariana’s arrival and it’s obvious to Kelly the pop princess will be treated like a queen bee,” a so-called insider told the tabloid.

Using only the insider’s word as evidence, the outlet predicted a “major clash of personalities,” noting that the “thank u, next” singer “isn’t the type to take anyone’s BS and will give as good as she gets.” The source was sure to end their statement with a diss towards Clarkson. “It’s going to be a nightmare for everyone if Kelly doesn’t loosen up and chill out.”

Is Kelly Clarkson Feuding With Ariana Grande?

While tabloids have pit women against each other for decades, the creepy language used in this most recent article hits a new low. Calling Grande a “singing sexpot,” and using phrases like “pop princess,” “catty,” “queen bee,” and “pop hottie” adds an even more sexist overtone to the piece than just the notion that the singers could be fighting.

Gossip Cop can confirm the story is false. They were right about one thing though: Clarkson did admit on her daytime talk show that Grande was her “biggest competition next season.” However, a statement like that would make sense if you were are on a singing competition show. Calling someone your “biggest competition” is a compliment, saying you see their value and how great they are as a motivator to do better yourself. Clarkson seems to agree, ending her statement with “I love her though. I’m excited about it.” At the end of the day, no one really knows what goes on behind the scenes except Clarkson and the newly married Grande.

Singing An Old Tune

This is not the first time gossip rags have gone after Clarkson. In October 2020, Life & Style alleged Clarkson was not getting along with another female judge on The Voice, Gwen Stefani. The National Enquirer accused the Texas-born singer of using The Kelly Clarkson Show to meet potential partners. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

