Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice,’ Hoda Kotb Bullied Out Of ‘Today,’ And The Rest Of The Weekend’s Celebrity Gossip

A new report from the National Enquirer claims that Kelly Clarkson is on her way out from The Voice due to her divorce. The tabloid alleges that there is on-set tension between Clarkson and her fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton are managed by the company owned by Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. According to the publication, it has “made working together virtually impossible.” While it’s true that Clarkson is getting divorced, Gossip Cop isn’t so sure about the rest of the dubious claims.
One of the more popular tabloid tropes is to claim that Amal and George Clooney are expecting another child. Sometimes it’s another set of twins, sometimes it’s just one. It’s a rumor that comes up again and again. Last week, the cover of OK! featured the headline, “I’m Going To Be A Dad Again — At 60!” with a photo of George Clooney splashed across the magazine. Does OK! have the inside scoop this time?
Last month, news broke that Jason Sudeikis and his partner of seven years, Olivia Wilde, had split up. In typical supermarket tabloid fashion, it took no time for OK! to report on a budding romance between Sudeikis and his former co-star Jennifer Aniston. Aniston is, of course, a regular in the gossip columns. Gossip Cop knows she’s not dating Brad Pitt, but what about the Ted Lasso star? Find out what we think.
Recently, the National Enquirer reported Today stalwart Hoda Kotb has been being bullied by her co-host Jenna Bush and Savannah Guthrie. The tabloid writes that Kotb has been getting the “Mean Girls” treatment and is now feeling “isolated and overlooked.” Is there tension building on the popular morning show?