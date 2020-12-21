Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice,’ Hoda Kotb Bullied Out Of ‘Today,’ And The Rest Of The Weekend’s Celebrity Gossip

A new report from the National Enquirer claims that Kelly Clarkson is on her way out from The Voice due to her divorce. The tabloid alleges that there is on-set tension between Clarkson and her fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton are managed by the company owned by Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. According to the publication, it has “made working together virtually impossible.” While it’s true that Clarkson is getting divorced, Gossip Cop isn’t so sure about the rest of the dubious claims.