Brad Pitt, George Clooney Part Of 'Friends' Reunion? Celebrities Brad Pitt, George Clooney Part Of 'Friends' Reunion?
Friends Worried 'Desperate' Rihanna Rushing Into Things With A$AP Rocky? News Friends Worried 'Desperate' Rihanna Rushing Into Things With A$AP Rocky?
Who Is Martyn Eaden? All About Chrissy Metz's Former Husband Celebrities Who Is Martyn Eaden? All About Chrissy Metz's Former Husband
Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton Already Fighting Over 'RHOBH'? Entertainment Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton Already Fighting Over 'RHOBH'?
News

Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice,’ Hoda Kotb Bullied Out Of ‘Today,’ And The Rest Of The Weekend’s Celebrity Gossip

Screenshot of Kelly Clarkson looking upset on The Voice
(NBC)

A new report from the National Enquirer claims that Kelly Clarkson is on her way out from The Voice due to her divorce. The tabloid alleges that there is on-set tension between Clarkson and her fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Stefani and Shelton are managed by the company owned by Clarkson’s soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. According to the publication, it has “made working together virtually impossible.” While it’s true that Clarkson is getting divorced, Gossip Cop isn’t so sure about the rest of the dubious claims.

Cover of OK! Magazine with headline about George Clooney become a father.
(OK!)

Amal Clooney Expecting?

One of the more popular tabloid tropes is to claim that Amal and George Clooney are expecting another child. Sometimes it’s another set of twins, sometimes it’s just one. It’s a rumor that comes up again and again. Last week, the cover of OK! featured the headline, “I’m Going To Be A Dad Again — At 60!” with a photo of George Clooney splashed across the magazine. Does OK! have the inside scoop this time?

Screenshot from "We're The Millers". Jennifer Aniston on the left, Jason Sudeikis on the right.
(Warner Bros.)

Jennifer Aniston And Jason Sudeikis

Last month, news broke that Jason Sudeikis and his partner of seven years, Olivia Wilde, had split up. In typical supermarket tabloid fashion, it took no time for OK! to report on a budding romance between Sudeikis and his former co-star Jennifer Aniston. Aniston is, of course, a regular in the gossip columns. Gossip Cop knows she’s not dating Brad Pitt, but what about the Ted Lasso star? Find out what we think.

Hoda Kotb holding a microphone.
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Savannah Guthrie And Jenna Bush Pushing Hoda Kotb Out?

Recently, the National Enquirer reported Today stalwart Hoda Kotb has been being bullied by her co-host Jenna Bush and Savannah Guthrie. The tabloid writes that Kotb has been getting the “Mean Girls” treatment and is now feeling “isolated and overlooked.” Is there tension building on the popular morning show?

More News From Gossip Cop

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?

The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen

Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career

    • H Hugh Scott

      Hugh Scott doesn’t believe aliens are hidden at Area 51 or that Elvis is alive, but he does believe birds are real and Meghan Markle isn’t treated fairly by the tabloids. He’s been writing about music, movies, and celebrities for most of his adult life after realizing stocking shelves in a paper warehouse in college wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

Related

Miley Cyrus Regretting Divorce From Liam Hemsworth?