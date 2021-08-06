Kelly Clarkson Hits ‘Rock Bottom’ As Divorce Takes Nasty Turn?

Has Kelly Clarkson’s divorce ruined her life? One cover story says the inaugural American Idol champion has hit rock bottom. Gossip Cop investigates.

Kelly Clarkson ‘Breaking Down’

According to OK!, Clarkson is suffering behind her smile. An insider says that “she’s not in the best place emotionally” because of her tumultuous legal battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Another source says, “One day, she just started crying uncontrollably… she felt so lost, so alone. That’s when she knew she’d hit rock bottom.”

Clarkson and Blackstock’s relationship has gotten progressively worse by the week. As lawsuits and countersuits begin to mount, “Kelly is stunned that things have taken such a nasty turn,” a source explains. She reportedly just wanted to walk away peacefully, but Blackstock’s made that impossible.

The Voice host is extremely stressed out, the outlet adds. An insider says, “She’s worried about how much the divorce is going to cost her while trying to keep the kids shielded from all the explosive family drama.” It’s almost impossible to keep things civil amidst all the drama. Luckily, Clarkson’s been able to lean on Reba McEntire, Blake Shelton, and her own children for support.

How Is Kelly Clarkson?

This story originally came out in March, and there have been some developments since then. Clarkson’s continued to hold her head up, becoming one of the top morning show hosts, and she’s returned for another season of The Voice. Her legal issues are still ongoing, and last month, she asked a judge to declare her legally single.

This is a major step and shows that Clarkson is in the process of moving on from Blackstock and could potentially be open to dating again. It’s true that the divorce has been rather unpleasant, even by celebrity standards. However, she has been awarded primary custody and won’t have to pay quite what he wanted in spousal support.

As Clarkson’s divorce may soon be finalized, sources tell People that “Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward.” She’s relishing the time with her children and can look forward to this all being behind her. While the divorce has been tumultuous, it looks like Clarkson is doing much better than OK! gave her credit for.

Other Clarkson Stories

Back in June, this outlet reported that Clarkson would get a ton of plastic surgery, but that didn’t happen. This came after insulting her wardrobe in another story about a makeover. Its coverage of Clarkson has openly attacked her appearance, so Gossip Cop can’t take its latest reports seriously.

More News From Gossip Cop

Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce From Kelly Clarkson Eerily Mirrors His Dad’s Split From Reba McEntire

‘Insulted’ Kelly Clarkson ‘Fuming’ After Being ‘Snubbed’ For Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani’s Wedding?

Mike Fisher Angry About Carrie Underwood Working Too Much?