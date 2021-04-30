Kelly Clarkson Feuding With Blake Shelton, Leaving ‘The Voice’?

Has Kelly Clarkson‘s tensions with her The Voice co-stars forced her to leave the show? That’s what plenty of tabloids are claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight.

Kelly Clarkson Leaving ‘The Voice’ Over Fellow Coaches’ Ties To Her Ex-Husband?

The National Enquirer reported not long ago that Clarkson’s bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock was coming between her and her fellow coaches, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Clarkson’s estranged husband is a part-owner of Clarkson’s former management company, Starstruck Entertainment. The company has motioned against Clarkson, claiming she owed them $1.4 million, although she has vehemently denied the allegations and defended herself via countersuit.

The conflict became even messier when the tabloid revealed that Blake Shelton and his fiancee, Gwen Stefani, are still represented by Starstruck Entertainment. Apparently the coaches’ refusal to cut ties with the company has led Clarkson to reevaluate her relationship with her The Voice co-stars and the show itself.

Gossip Cop was quick to clear matters up, pointing out that Clarkson had no plans to leave the show. Furthermore, it was highly unlikely she had any hard feelings towards Stefani and Shelton when they were playing no part in her legal dispute.

Gwen Stefani Concerned About Kelly Clarkson?

According to a report from the Globe, Gwen Stefani had grown wary of Shelton and Clarkson’s friendship. The tabloid insisted that Clarkson had been leaning heavily on Shelton amid her divorce battle from Blackstock. Apparently, Stefani had grown concerned that Shelton was a little bit too supportive of Clarkson. The magazine claimed that Stefani had grown used to “being the focus of Blake’s attention” and wasn’t keen on sharing his affection with Clarkson.

Of course, Gossip Cop swiftly debunked the offensive article. There was no truth to it at all. Stefani and Shelton seem to both be good friends with Clarkson, and there’s no reason to think there’s any tension there.

Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Nasty Habits’ Driving Her Friends Away?

The Globe went on to insult Clarkson again, claiming that she had some shocking un-classy habits that had her friends turning up their noses at her. The tabloid took a story Clarkson told of once having to use a trash can to relieve herself in an emergency situation completely out of context, acting as if it were a common occurrence. The tabloid also claimed that Clarkson made far too many bathroom-related jokes for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s tastes, and they were starting to avoid inviting her to social events over it.

Gossip Cop was quick to point out how ridiculous the story was. Besides, it was easily dismissed when taking into consideration the Globe‘s reputation for shaming Clarkson every chance it gets.

Blake Shelton Making Kelly Clarkson Leave ‘The Voice’?

Finally, the National Enquirer insisted that Blake Shelton’s teasing of Kelly Clarkson had gone too far. According to the tabloid, Shelton’s comments about Clarkson being “too busy” or too “Hollywood” for the show had hit a sore spot for her. The magazine also referred back to Clarkson’s lawsuit against Starstruck Entertainment as a reason Clarkson had such growing animosity for Shelton.

Of course, there was no truth to this article either. Clarkson and Shelton have always had playful banter, and there was absolutely nothing to suggest she was hurt over his comments. On the contrary, she teases Shelton just as much, and the pair seem to be genuine friends. At the moment, it doesn’t look like Clarkson has any plans to leave The Voice, despite the tabloids’ endless reports to the contrary.

