Kelly Clarkson ‘Crushing’ On ‘The Office’s Craig Robinson?

Does Kelly Clarkson have a crush on Craig Robinson? One report says Clarkson is pining for The Office star after he made an appearance on her talk show. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Crushing on Craig’

According to Star, Kelly Clarkson is crushing on Craig Robinson. A source says “she thinks he’s so cute and funny.” This is the first time she’s felt a real connection since splitting up with Brandon Blackstock last June.

Clarkson feels such a strong connection that she’s been dropping hints that Robinson should ask her out. A source says the two singles have “exchanged a few texts.” The article concludes with an insider saying “Kelly did say 2021 was the year she was going to have some fun!”

She’s Dating Herself

This story came out in February, but Gossip Cop didn’t have enough evidence to debunk it until now. Last week, Clarkson was a guest on Gwyneth Paltrow’s podcast where the two discussed marriage. Clarkson opened up about where is focus amidst a very ugly divorce: “I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again, like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me.”

Clarkson is currently focused on herself and her family, not on dating again. Robinson and Clarkson had fine chemistry in their interview, but it’s relegated to that interview. Gossip Cop also finds it impossible to believe the tabloid would know who Robinson is texting, so we can safely disregard this story.

Other Phantom Couples

This isn’t the first time this tabloid has promoted that Clarkson was rushing into a new relationship. Back in November, just five months after filing for divorce, Star claimed that Clarkson was getting married again. In the aforementioned Paltrow interview, Clarkson shut that rumor down, for she can’t see herself ever getting remarried right now.

Robinson and Clarkson is far from the first bogus celebrity pairing we’ve seen in the pages of Star. It claimed Jennifer Aniston and Gerard Butler were dating when they weren’t, and that friends Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were secretly dating. We also busted its story about Katie Holmes dating Justin Theroux. Whenever this tabloid needs to fill space, it simply makes up a new celebrity power couple.

Just because Craig Robinson and Kelly Clarkson got along well on a talk show does not mean they’re dating. Since Clarkson is focusing on herself, Gossip Cop is debunking the story.

