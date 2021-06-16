Kelly Clarkson ‘Chugging Wine’ Amid Divorce, Friends Worry She’s ‘Out Of Control’?

Is Kelly Clarkson’s drinking becoming a problem? One report says she’s boozing so much that friends are starting to get concerned. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Boozing Kelly’s In A Pickle’

According to the National Enquirer, Kelly Clarkson has started drinking more and more to cope with her divorce. A source says, “Kelly’s chugging wine every day! She brushes off concerns about it, but friends think her booze habit has gotten way out of control.”

Clarkson’s favorite alcoholic beverage of choice is wine, and she’s seldom seen without vino in arms reach. If she’s not working, Clarkson can apparently drink as many as four bottles a day. A source says, “Alcohol is a depressant and at this time in her life when she’s battling her ex over money it could spell disaster.

Clarkson is in the midst of a messy divorce with Brandon Blackstock. He’s demanding six figures per month from the American Idol winner. Drinking helps Clarkson feel confident in the face of tumult. A source concludes the article by saying, “With her personal problems, it could blow up in her face.”

Where’s The Wine?

The tabloid says Clarkson “is often seen with a glass of wine in hand,” but that’s just patently false. The only photos this tabloid can cook up of Clarkson drinking are from a 2018 Late Night with Seth Meyers segment. This years-old sketch was obviously for comedic purposes and is not indicative of her everyday life.

Part of what makes Clarkson such a beloved figure is her honesty. She’s not shy about drinking here and there, including on the set of The Voice alongside the rest of the judges, but it’s not as if it’s becoming a problem. This is just another tabloid story capitalizing on Clarkson’s divorce.

Bad Reputation With Kelly Clarkson

The Enquirer has had it out for Clarkson ever since she and Blackstock filed for divorce. Back in January, it claimed she was spending all her money to stick it to him. That simply never happened, and it never really made sense anyway. It also invented a feud with Blake Shelton, but the two are still friends and co-workers.

This story is most reminiscent of a previous Enquirer article about Clarkson “stuffing her face” to cope with stress. Her weight is not a problem, and Gossip Cop has no idea why this tabloid is so obsessed with what Clarkson puts in her body.

Even if friends of Clarkson were worried about her drinking, they would never divulge it to a tabloid like this. Since Clarkson does not have the boozy reputation described, this story must be completely false.

