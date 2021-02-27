Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock’s Divorce Getting ‘Uglier?’

A tabloid recently reported that Kelly Clarkson’s divorce from her husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, has gotten uglier the longer it stretches on. Blackstock has requested a truly jaw-dropping amount of money from the American Idol alum, and the pair’s court documents even note that the “level of conflict” between the two has made co-parenting their children difficult. Gossip Cop looked into the report.

(Life & Style)

Kelly Clarkson, Brandon Blackstock Divorce Reaching New Lows?

Life & Style recently wrote that Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with talent manager Brandon Blackstock has reached a nasty new low as the former spouses continue to fight over custody arrangements and money. Though Clarkson was awarded primary physical custody of the couple’s two children, the ruling also noted, “The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

The outlet quoted a source who seemingly backed up the court opinion, whispering, “Kelly and Brandon can’t even stand to be around each other.” Soon after the custody decision was made, Blackstock filed paperwork seeking a total of $436,000 in monthly support from Clarkson, which certainly didn’t help calm tensions between the two of them.

That staggering figure includes $301,000 in spousal support as well as an additional $135,000 in monthly child support. “Kelly’s accused Brandon of stabbing her in the back by asking for so much,” the source added. “He’s trying to get under her skin, and it’s working. She’ll never look at him the same way again.”

Clarkson Hit With Million Dollar Lawsuit

In addition to the mind-boggling amount of monthly support payments, Blackstock’s management firm, which is owned by his father, Narvel, has sued Clarkson for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions. A source told the tabloid, “People around Kelly think Narvel only did that because she was divorcing his son. It’s petty.” The drama of the divorce had allegedly been weighing on Clarkson, the source continued. “It’s all a huge slap in the face. Kelly wishes the divorce was over with already.”

In all honesty, this divorce has certainly not been amicable. Not only is Blackstock requesting a truly ridiculous amount of money from Clarkson, but the management firm he works for, and that his father owns, is suing Clarkson. That legal battle isn’t likely to make the divorce process any easier. The tabloid, as per usual, took information that’s months old at this point to make the situation seem more dire than it truly is, but that doesn’t mean that the divorce hasn’t been completely animosity-free.

Though we have no reason to doubt this latest report, it should definitely be noted that L&S has published other stories about Kelly Clarkson that have been less than truthful. In 2019, Gossip Cop took the tabloid to task for claiming that Clarkson was clashing with her The Voice co-judge Gwen Stefani behind the scenes. The two singers are actually quite close, despite the outlet’s insinuations. Similarly false was the magazine’s claim that Clarkson had come to regret her decision to divorce Blackstock, which its latest reporting contradicts. Guess this goes to prove that even a broken clock can be right twice a day.