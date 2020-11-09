Keke Palmer’s Controversial Take On EBT Cards Isn’t What It Seems

Keke Palmer Courting Controversy

Keke Palmer garnered a lot of attention this morning for her red hot take on EBT cards. The former child star and current host was talking about how difficult it was to eat healthily and the struggles she had trying to find non-processed food. “You never realize what healthy food is actually worth until you decide to eat extremely healthy and notice that everything is a million dollars,” the Hustlers star wrote on Twitter early this morning. After a bit of discussion with her followers on the subject, Palmer came up with a suggestion that instantly landed her in trouble.