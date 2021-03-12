Keith Urban’s Health Crisis, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Miracle Baby,’ And This Week’s Celebrity Gossip

Hollywood can be a cut-throat industry, and there’s always something happening behind-the-scenes. Gossip Cop has looked into rumors both good and bad this week. Here’s what you might’ve missed.

Jennifer Lopez Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

In what NW calls a happy surprise, the outlet reports that Lopez and Rodriguez found out that they’re expecting despite all their doubts that it could happen at her age. “They were perfectly happy with their blended family but she had to admit she was sad to think they would never have a child of their own,” an insider says. We checked in on the star’s family here.

‘Walking Skeleton’ Keith Urban Headed Towards Health Crisis?

The National Enquirer says that Keith Urban has “shrunk to 140 pounds,” worrying his friends and inner circle. Between career stresses and his relationship with Nicole Kidman, Urban could be dealing with a bad situation soon. Here’s what’s going on with the singer’s health.

Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

After 18 seasons, NCIS is a more precarious state than ever. Harmon, as the franchise’s biggest name, realized nixing New Orleans would boost his own series. He “wanted to save his own series from losing ratings and felt Scott… was stealing his spotlight.” We looked into the alleged drama here.

Julia Roberts’ Husband ‘Glad’ Actress Wants Trial Separation?

As Roberts heads off to Australia to begin filming a miniseries, the Globe says that the job is just a cover for a secret separation from her husband, Danny Moder. The two “have been sparring over everything,” a friend says, and the time apart is the only thing that might save the relationship. This is what we know about the state of the actress’ marriage.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Splitting After He ‘Walked Out’ On Her?

After career differences led to a fight over their future, the Globe said that Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were headed for a divorce. Hill was reportedly upset over her husband prioritizing his career over their family and worried about him relapsing without her. We looked back on the story and checked up on the couple here.