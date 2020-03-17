Keith Urban Hiring A ‘Swagger Coach’?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman

Is Keith Urban hiring a so-called “swagger coach”? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week in a truly ridiculous report. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found no truth to it.

According to the chronically unreliable NW, Urban has decided to seek professional help in changing his image to teach him how to “keep up with the kids.” A so-called “insider” claims the country star “knows his whole look is dated” and wishes to appeal to a younger audience. The questionable tipster goes on to say that Urban has been “getting more in tune with social media… so he can get a proper feel for what’s interesting to young people these days,” adding that he apparently “calls it homework, which [his wife Nicole Kidman] always rolls her eyes at.”

This story is just plain silly. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for Urban, who’s qualified to speak on his behalf. The singer’s spokesperson laughs off the claim: of course Urban is not hiring a “swagger coach.” The article frames the musician as if he’s a has-been desperate to connect to the youths to save a flagging career, but nothing could be further from the truth. Urban continues to be a staple of the country music landscape. He was named Entertainer of the Year at the most recent Academy of Country Music Awards, and won the same award six months prior at the CMAs.

Urban also already has a dedicated social media presence and devoted fan base. In 2016, for example, he famously pulled a fan onstage to play his guitar after seeing his girlfriend’s sign saying it was his birthday. In January, he posted a picture of himself playing in the middle of a bunch of fans at his Las Vegas residency with the caption, “This show is about EVERY person – no matter where you are in the arena – feeling like YOURE (sic) IT!” As if Keith Urban needs lessons in swagger. Please.

NW has a rather bad habit of publishing false stories about Urban. In 2018, the tabloid reported that he was “begging” Kidman to take a break from work to save their marriage, which was supposedly “hanging by a thread.” Last October, the couple allegedly had a “huge showdown” at a charity event due to Urban’s refusal to support Kidman’s career. Neither of these stories were true. Gossip Cop has been reassured multiple times by sources close to the couple, including spokespeople speaking on the record, that Kidman and Urban have not had any marriage problems. The tabloid obviously has zero insight whatsoever into Urban’s personal life.