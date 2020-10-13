Keith Urban, Pink Collaboration Stirs Nicole Kidman's Jealousy: Report

Constant Reports Of Jealousy

There has been a trend in the tabloids over the years that Nicole Kidman is overly jealous of any woman who even dreams about looking Keith Urban’s way. Woman’s Day, in particular, has been a driving force behind this rumor. The tabloid once claimed Kidman was jealous of Taylor Swift after Urban made a cover of her song “Lover.” Gossip Cop reached out to Kidman’s spokesperson for answers and was told there was zero truth to that story.